S1 | E10: Who is Your Father?
SEASON FINALE! In this episode, the triplets will reveal the results from their twin zygosity tests, and the audience will finally hear from who we've all been waiting for: Keith Stonebridge-- their biological father. The triplets will reflect on what this journey has meant to them, and give the audience a sneak peek of what they can expect from next season!
5/29/2023
1:32:16
S1 | E9: A Large and Exceptional Family
In this episode, we’ll hear all about how Rikki found their biological father, and the audience will finally have their questions answered about how he received her outreach.
5/22/2023
1:45:21
S1 | E8: Girl Fight: Expert Hour with Dr. Darla
This week, we'll learn what the triplets have been up to since they graduated high school. They'll each take turns doing lightning-round catch-ups, and we will finally learn why Rikki didn't speak to Jules for two years. We are welcoming a special guest, Dr. Darla, Ph.D., to discuss how she counseled Rikki through the estrangement, and we'll learn what advice she has for others in difficult family dynamics.
5/15/2023
1:55:16
S1 | E7: Only The Good Die Young
This week, we're talking all things Jules and Kenny's dad- Ken Scavo, and we also have a surprise guest back in the studio. We'll celebrate Ken's life, mourn his untimely passing, and have a special (and hilarious) segment.
5/8/2023
1:25:02
S1 | E6: Show Me
Content Warning: This episode contains mention of self-harm that some listeners may find disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.
In this episode, the triplets talk about their respective high school experiences (spoiler alert: they were bad), Rikki accidentally joining a cult (don't we all?), and we will see Ken's health start to deteriorate.
In season 1, Luke, Who is Your Father? explored the lives of triplets: Jules, Kenny, and Rikki. The three were separated at birth, reunited, and went on to find their biological father through DNA testing.
The triplets are coming back for a second season and turning the mic over to others who's lives have been shaped by asking the question, "Who is my father?"