Lucy Wow: STEM Stories for Kids Who Love Inventing

S4E5 - Lucy Wow: The Waterfall and the Swamp

After flying off a waterfall, the team has to rebuild their boat, but first they have to survive the section of the river in which they have landed....it gushes them right into a swamp! The team splits up to find materials to fix their boat and get back on course. But how to get through the slow-moving waters of the swamp while avoiding alligators, eels, and mischievous storks?