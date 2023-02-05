Lucy Wow is a brilliant 11-year old tinkerer and maker driven by the question “what if?” as she designs and makes cool mechanical inventions with her sidekick K...
S4E5 - Lucy Wow: The Waterfall and the Swamp
After flying off a waterfall, the team has to rebuild their boat, but first they have to survive the section of the river in which they have landed....it gushes them right into a swamp! The team splits up to find materials to fix their boat and get back on course. But how to get through the slow-moving waters of the swamp while avoiding alligators, eels, and mischievous storks?
6/27/2023
15:13
S4E4 - Lucy Wow: The Regatta Begins!
The Regatta Obstacle Course Race begins! All of Pflguerville’s best are competing, but the stakes are higher than usual because if Mighty Mila wins, she will make everyone miserable! Arghh! The race begins on the Pflugerville River, but a couple of mischievous trickster otters mislead the team...
6/26/2023
14:57
Lucy Wow Presents: Snoop and Sniffy
Listen to this special preview of one of GoKidGo's favorite shows!What happens when Snoop, an experienced dog detective from London, gets sent to small-town Pflugerville to train clueless puppy Sniffy as an undercover agent? Mystery! Adventure! And CHAOS! Check out Snoop and Sniffy wherever you get your podcasts.
5/30/2023
16:40
S4E3 - Lucy Wow: Minecart Madness
Bobby Wonder, Grabstack, Lucy Wow, and Kapow chase Mighty Mila and Robozuki into the caves and mines of the mountain. What they find there will shock everyone!
5/9/2023
14:31
S4E2 - Lucy Wow: Mountain Time, Llama Climb
Lucy Wow enlists the help of Bobby Wonder and Grabstack to climb up Pflugerville Mountain to obtain the special alpine mountain fiber so she can finish her boat in time for the regatta.
About Lucy Wow: STEM Stories for Kids Who Love Inventing
