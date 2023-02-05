Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lucy Wow: STEM Stories for Kids Who Love Inventing

GoKidGo: Great Stories for Kids
Lucy Wow is a brilliant 11-year old tinkerer and maker driven by the question "what if?" as she designs and makes cool mechanical inventions with her sidekick K...
  • S4E5 - Lucy Wow: The Waterfall and the Swamp
    After flying off a waterfall, the team has to rebuild their boat, but first they have to survive the section of the river in which they have landed....it gushes them right into a swamp! The team splits up to find materials to fix their boat and get back on course. But how to get through the slow-moving waters of the swamp while avoiding alligators, eels, and mischievous storks?
    6/27/2023
    15:13
  • S4E4 - Lucy Wow: The Regatta Begins!
    The Regatta Obstacle Course Race begins! All of Pflguerville’s best are competing, but the stakes are higher than usual because if Mighty Mila wins, she will make everyone miserable! Arghh! The race begins on the Pflugerville River, but a couple of mischievous trickster otters mislead the team...
    6/26/2023
    14:57
  • Lucy Wow Presents: Snoop and Sniffy
    Listen to this special preview of one of GoKidGo's favorite shows!What happens when Snoop, an experienced dog detective from London, gets sent to small-town Pflugerville to train clueless puppy Sniffy as an undercover agent? Mystery! Adventure! And CHAOS! Check out Snoop and Sniffy wherever you get your podcasts.
    5/30/2023
    16:40
  • S4E3 - Lucy Wow: Minecart Madness
    Bobby Wonder, Grabstack, Lucy Wow, and Kapow chase Mighty Mila and Robozuki into the caves and mines of the mountain. What they find there will shock everyone!
    5/9/2023
    14:31
  • S4E2 - Lucy Wow: Mountain Time, Llama Climb
    Lucy Wow enlists the help of Bobby Wonder and Grabstack to climb up Pflugerville Mountain to obtain the special alpine mountain fiber so she can finish her boat in time for the regatta.
    5/2/2023
    14:05

About Lucy Wow: STEM Stories for Kids Who Love Inventing

Lucy Wow is a brilliant 11-year old tinkerer and maker driven by the question “what if?” as she designs and makes cool mechanical inventions with her sidekick Kapow, a mechanical pigmy goat. Some of Lucy's inventions are epic...others are epic fails! But she never stops trying. Lucy Wow, part of the GoKidGo universe of shows for kids, is written and directed by NY Times bestselling children's author Patrick Carman, starring Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe), Daniel Cohen (Lego City Adventures), and Ian James Corlett (The Loud House, Vampirina, Dragon Ball Z). For ages six and up.
