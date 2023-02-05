True stories to help you follow Jesus in modern culture.
“Amazing and authentic.” - Christianity Today
Like a movie for your ears, every episode we choose a c... More
5/2/2023
0:36
#72: Where the Gospel Meets Artificial Intelligence
Christians believe we should be people of truth but what happens when the lines between synthetic and genuine get blurry? The story of a lonely man who meets a friendly robot, an older man determined to beat the algorithms and a woman who lets AI tell her how to follow Jesus.
4/25/2023
1:00:31
#32: Where the Gospel Meets Evangelism
Christians say we want the whole world to know Jesus personally, but what happens when an entire generation has a problem with sharing their faith? An alarming statistic takes us on a journey to dissect evangelism.
Featuring Larry McCrary (The Upstream Collective) and Jeff Rogers (G.O. Ministries).
4/11/2023
48:41
#71: The Word Moved Into the Neighborhood
What happens when conviction leads to action? Stories of young adults being thrust by faith into situations they are dramatically underprepared for.
3/28/2023
55:32
#70: The Origin and Outpouring of The Asbury Revival
In February 2023, claims of a spiritual revival drew over 50,000 people from all over the world to a small town in Kentucky. What they discovered would become a turning point in the lives of thousands as both social media and the Spirit of God reshaped a community. This is the untold story of how it all began and what unfolded over the next 16 days.
Special thanks to our interviewees Lena Marlowe, Lexie Presta, Asher Braughton, Dr. Sarah Baldwin, Greg Haslehoff, and Mark Singleton. Thank you also to Dr. Craig Keener.
Gavin Ortland’s full video:
https://youtu.be/MwF-d4ghKVA
Google trends:
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2023-02-01%202023-02-28&geo=US&q=asbury%20revival&hl=en
