  • Announcement! Help us out!
    Help us out and take this 1 minute survey at lovethyneighborhood.org/podcast
    5/2/2023
    0:36
  • #72: Where the Gospel Meets Artificial Intelligence
    Christians believe we should be people of truth but what happens when the lines between synthetic and genuine get blurry? The story of a lonely man who meets a friendly robot, an older man determined to beat the algorithms and a woman who lets AI tell her how to follow Jesus.
    4/25/2023
    1:00:31
  • #32: Where the Gospel Meets Evangelism
    Christians say we want the whole world to know Jesus personally, but what happens when an entire generation has a problem with sharing their faith? An alarming statistic takes us on a journey to dissect evangelism. Featuring Larry McCrary (The Upstream Collective) and Jeff Rogers (G.O. Ministries).
    4/11/2023
    48:41
  • #71: The Word Moved Into the Neighborhood
    What happens when conviction leads to action? Stories of young adults being thrust by faith into situations they are dramatically underprepared for.
    3/28/2023
    55:32
  • #70: The Origin and Outpouring of The Asbury Revival
    In February 2023, claims of a spiritual revival drew over 50,000 people from all over the world to a small town in Kentucky. What they discovered would become a turning point in the lives of thousands as both social media and the Spirit of God reshaped a community. This is the untold story of how it all began and what unfolded over the next 16 days. == Special thanks to our interviewees Lena Marlowe, Lexie Presta, Asher Braughton, Dr. Sarah Baldwin, Greg Haslehoff, and Mark Singleton. Thank you also to Dr. Craig Keener. Gavin Ortland’s full video: https://youtu.be/MwF-d4ghKVA Google trends: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=2023-02-01%202023-02-28&geo=US&q=asbury%20revival&hl=en
    3/17/2023
    1:01:51

About Love Thy Neighborhood

True stories to help you follow Jesus in modern culture. “Amazing and authentic.” - Christianity Today Like a movie for your ears, every episode we choose a compelling topic to wrestle with and put together interwoven stories to explore that topic. It’s not a Bible study or a sermon. It’s a series of gripping, funny, sad and intimate stories of people grappling with what it means to follow Jesus amidst the cultural issues of our time – set to a soundtrack to immerse you. Come along with us as we take a nuanced dive into what it looks like to be a person of Christian faith living in the modern world. Hosted by Jesse Eubanks and produced by Anna Tran.
