Kouri Richins Wrote A Children's Book About Grief After Her Husband Died. Now She's Been Arrested For His Murder.
This week Jessie and Andie bring you the shocking case of Kouri Richins. The Utah mother of three channeled her grief at the loss of her young husband to a drug overdose into a children's book called "Are You With Me?" But this week, Kouri was arrested and charged with murder. Current Affairs is Love Murder's show about the cases of love gone fatally wrong making the news right now. Sources: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/09/us/utah-murder-book-kouri-richins.html https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/kouri-richins-fought-with-husband-eric-richin-over-mansion https://www.kpcw.org/summit-county/2023-05-08/summit-county-mom-arrested-for-husbands-murder Find LOVE MURDER online: Website: lovemurder.love Instagram: @lovemurderpod Twitter: @lovemurderpod Facebook: LoveMrdrPod TikTok: @LoveMurderPod Patreon: /LoveMurderPod Credits: Love Murder is hosted by Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette, produced by Nathaniel Whittemore and edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman
5/11/2023
11:58
The Mother's Day Murder: Kevin and Gina Spann
A horrible tragedy sends a young mother down a dark path of adultery, betrayal, Taco Bell, teenage seduction and ultimately, murder. Sources: The Mother's Day Murder by Wensley Clarkson Deadly Affairs S2E1 This Week's Episode Brought To You By: Shopify - The Platform Commerce is Built On - $1 per month trial https://shopify.com/lovemurder Find LOVE MURDER online: Website: lovemurder.love Instagram: @lovemurderpod Twitter: @lovemurderpod Facebook: LoveMrdrPod TikTok: @LoveMurderPod Patreon: /LoveMurderPod Credits: Love Murder is hosted by Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette, produced by Nathaniel Whittemore and edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman
5/10/2023
2:00:11
A Black Widow in Texas? Sarah Hartsfield Accused of Killing 5th Husband
Today on Current Affairs, Jessie and Andie start with an update in the case against Brian Walshe, who is accused of murdering his wife Ana around New Years. Then they cover the remarkable story of Sarah Hartsfield, a woman accused of killing her fifth husband (and who was absolved of guilt after shooting her previous fiancé in self-defense). Current Affairs is Love Murder's show about the cases of love gone fatally wrong making the news right now. Sources: https://www.newsweek.com/sarah-hartsfield-accused-killing-fifth-husband-jail-interview-1797793 https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/sarah-hartsfield-murder-suspect-son-waited-arrest-rcna75831 https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2023/05/01/sarah-hartsfield-to-keep-court-appointed-attorney-despite-attempt-to-fire-him-on-murder-case/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/sarah-hartsfield-murder-husbands-rcna75813 https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/husband-missing-ana-walshe-hired-private-investigator-follow-days-went-rcna81783 Find LOVE MURDER online: Website: lovemurder.love Instagram: @lovemurderpod Twitter: @lovemurderpod Facebook: LoveMrdrPod TikTok: @LoveMurderPod Patreon: /LoveMurderPod Credits: Love Murder is hosted by Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette, produced by Nathaniel Whittemore and edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman
5/5/2023
12:43
Arsenic and Adultery: The Poisoning of Eric Miller
When a good-hearted father and pediatric AIDS researcher falls violently ill after a night of bowling, doctors and detectives alike rush to discover what may be the cause and who might be responsible. Sources: Deadly Dose by Amanda Lamb Forensic Files S13E31 "Hair Line" Find LOVE MURDER online: Website: lovemurder.love Instagram: @lovemurderpod Twitter: @lovemurderpod Facebook: LoveMrdrPod TikTok: @LoveMurderPod Patreon: /LoveMurderPod Credits: Love Murder is hosted by Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette, produced by Nathaniel Whittemore and edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman
5/3/2023
1:25:50
Detroit Neurosurgeon Murder Mystery and a Killer Clown Brough to Justice [Current Affairs]
On this episode of Current Affairs, Jessie and Andie cover three stories: The disappearance of Sydney West - https://findsydneywest.com/ A beloved Detroit neurosurgeon found shot and stuffed in his attic A plea deal in the case of a Killer clown murder from 1990 Current Affairs is Love Murder's show about the cases of love gone fatally wrong making the news right now. Sources: https://people.com/crime/killer-clown-killed-alleged-lovers-wife-pleads-guilty/ https://people.com/crime/respected-neurosurgeon-found-shot-dead-detroit-home/ https://people.com/crime/family-missing-student-baffled-footage-shows-vanishing-into-fog-near-golden-gate-bridge/ https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/footage-of-missing-teen-sydney-west-baffles-family https://truecrimedaily.com/2023/04/26/killer-clown-case-palm-beach-florida-sheila-keen-warren-pleads-guilty-shooting-marlene/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2023/04/27/devon-hoover-slain-detroit-neurosurgeon-homicide/70160425007/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/27/slain-michigan-neurosurgeon-devon-hoovers-car-discovered/ https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-neurosurgeon-found-shot-dead-inside-detroit-home
Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette team up each week to tell stories of love and relationships gone fatally wrong. This show is all about seemingly normal people driven to terrible madness by passion and rage. Hang out with your new best friends each week to discover how someone can go from sweet to murderous in the blink of an eye, and to hear all the ways murder can give love a real bad name.