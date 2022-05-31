Love & Respect with Killer Mike

The inimitable Killer Mike hosts a no-holds-barred talk show featuring straight talk with today's biggest celebrities, politicians, and more. More
S2 Ep11: Dr. Lanze Thompson On Challenges He Faced As A Black Man In Corporate America, The Importance Of Education & More
In the season 2 finale, Michael Render (aka, Killer Mike) is joined by education and business executive Dr. Lanze Thompson of Clark Atlanta University to discuss the role of education in modern America.
6/27/2022
23:34
S2 Ep10: Tommy Davidson On Growing Up With His Adopted White Family, Racism & More
On a new episode of Love And Respect, Killer Mike sits down with American Comedian Tommy Davidson as he talks his upbringings, being adopted by a White family, his career & more.
6/20/2022
24:39
S2 Ep9: Lorenzo Lewis & Jack White On Working With Q-Tip, The Confess Project & more
Michael Render (aka, Killer Mike) concludes his conversation with award-winning singer Jack White; Michael also welcomes Lorenzo Lewis, founder of The Confess Project, America’s “first mental health barbershop movement.
6/13/2022
24:44
S2 Ep8: Jack White On Skilled Trades Being Taught In High School, The Importance Of Keeping His Personal Life Private & More
On a new episode of Love And Respect, Killer Mike shits down with Jack White for a conversation on his career, the importance of keeping his personal life private & more.
6/6/2022
24:21
S2 Ep7: Herschel Walker Thoughts On College Athletes Getting Paid, Fully Supporting His Son & more
Michael Render (aka, Killer Mike) is joined by Georgia football legend Herschel Walker for a conversation about his life, career, and campaign for the U.S. Senate.
