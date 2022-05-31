Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
REVOLT
The inimitable Killer Mike hosts a no-holds-barred talk show featuring straight talk with today's biggest celebrities, politicians, and more. More
The inimitable Killer Mike hosts a no-holds-barred talk show featuring straight talk with today's biggest celebrities, politicians, and more. More

Available Episodes

  • S2 Ep11: Dr. Lanze Thompson On Challenges He Faced As A Black Man In Corporate America, The Importance Of Education & More
    In the season 2 finale, Michael Render (aka, Killer Mike) is joined by education and business executive Dr. Lanze Thompson of Clark Atlanta University to discuss the role of education in modern America.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/27/2022
    23:34
  • S2 Ep10: Tommy Davidson On Growing Up With His Adopted White Family, Racism & More
    On a new episode of Love And Respect, Killer Mike sits down with American Comedian Tommy Davidson as he talks his upbringings, being adopted by a White family, his career & more.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/20/2022
    24:39
  • S2 Ep9: Lorenzo Lewis & Jack White On Working With Q-Tip, The Confess Project & more
    Michael Render (aka, Killer Mike) concludes his conversation with award-winning singer Jack White; Michael also welcomes Lorenzo Lewis, founder of The Confess Project, America’s “first mental health barbershop movement. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/13/2022
    24:44
  • S2 Ep8: Jack White On Skilled Trades Being Taught In High School, The Importance Of Keeping His Personal Life Private & More
    On a new episode of Love And Respect, Killer Mike shits down with Jack White for a conversation on his career, the importance of keeping his personal life private & more.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/6/2022
    24:21
  • S2 Ep7: Herschel Walker Thoughts On College Athletes Getting Paid, Fully Supporting His Son & more
    Michael Render (aka, Killer Mike) is joined by Georgia football legend Herschel Walker for a conversation about his life, career, and campaign for the U.S. Senate.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/31/2022
    24:38

About Love & Respect with Killer Mike

The inimitable Killer Mike hosts a no-holds-barred talk show featuring straight talk with today's biggest celebrities, politicians, and more.
