Roundtable podcast: Ethel Cain, Mac DeMarco, Water From Your Eyes and MGMT’s misfire
Back again for another look back at 3 key releases from the past month, Gemma Samways, Sam Walton and Stuart Stubbs discuss new albums from Ethel Cain, Mac DeMarco and Water From Your Eyes, with just enough time to reconsider MGMT’s willfully difficult second album Congratulations, release 15 years ago. Was it as bad as everybody said back then? Has it got better with age? And what’s it like to be a label who has to reject an album? Further reading/viewingDom Haley’s Water From Your Eyes interviewThe Guadian’s article on Terence Trent D’ArbyMac DeMarco on the Midnight Chats podcastMac DeMarco in AmsterdamFollow The Loud And Quiet Podcast on your favourite podcast app by visiting any Substack podcast post and tapping the icon of your preferred app. Sign up to a paid subscription to unlock all full episodes of the show This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit loudandquiet.substack.com/subscribe
--------
41:30
--------
41:30
Karly Hartzman: death by bears and Wednesday’s new album
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit loudandquiet.substack.comKarly Hartzman started Wednesday in North Carolina (the only State she’s ever lived and, she says, will ever live it) as a solo project, until her sister made her put a full lineup together to play at her birthday. Things slowly grew, but 2023 was a supercharged year for the band when their forth album, Rat Saw God, became the year’s indie hit for all fans of indie- folk- and Southern-rock.Next month the band will release the even better Bleeds. A strange album for Hartzman and guitarist Jake ‘MJ’ Lenderman, it was written in the final months of their romantic relationship and recorded post-breakup. They agreed to keep their split from the band until Bleeds was recorded. Following a year of huge solo success in 2024, Lenderman remains a member of Wednesday when they’re in the studio, but will no longer tour with them.On this episode of the podcast – recorded in London last week – we discuss the split in the background of the band’s new album, how Karly has kicked social media with the help of a s**t phone, death by bears, and how Wednesday’s next album might be a hardcore punk record.Listen above or via your podcast app of choice.Further links and videos:Karly’s weird and wonderful websiteWednesday’s websiteGrizzly Man trailer
--------
19:53
--------
19:53
Roundtable podcast: Turnstile, Addison Rae, AJ Tracey and a Kendrick classic
It’s the second installment of the Loud And Quiet Roundtable, where, this month, Sam Walton, Gemma Samways and Stuart Stubbs get the measure of 3 big albums released in June: Never Enough by US hardcore band Turnstile, Addison Rae’s shallow pop debut Addison, and Don’t Die Before You’re Dead by British rapper AJ Tracey.Back under the microscope, too, is Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly. Heralded as a classic in 2015, how does it stand up a decade later?Listen above or wherever you get your podcasts.Further reading/viewing:Stu’s Beyonce reviewStu’s Lana Del Rey reviewAddison Rae on Jimmy FallonFollow The Loud And Quiet Podcast on your favourite podcast app by visiting any Substack post and tapping the icon of your preferred app. Sign up to a paid subscription to unlock all full episodes of the show This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit loudandquiet.substack.com/subscribe
--------
39:46
--------
39:46
Gwenno: lessons learnt in Las Vegas and mid-noughties indie
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit loudandquiet.substack.comWhether a teenager dancing in Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance in Vegas, a member of conceptual mid-00s pop band The Pipettes, or touring schools and clubs as a “Kwik Save Kylie”, Gwenno Saunders has never not wholeheartedly thrown herself into what’s in front of her. For the last 10 years though, she’s found her true voice as an artist popularising often psychedelic music in both the Welsh and Cornish language. Her forthcoming, forth solo album, Utopia, is her first to predominantly feature lyrics in English, and includes lessons learnt in desert and in London’s mid-00s indie scene.Stuart Stubbs visited Gwenno at her studio in Cardiff this week to discuss her chaotic 20s and to convince her to do Eurovision.Further links and videos:My first interview with Gwenno from 2015‘Dancing On Volcanoes’ video shot in Vegas‘Pull Shapes’ video, by The Pipettes
--------
38:09
--------
38:09
The first ever Loud And Quiet Roundtable: Model/Actriz, PinkPantheress and Blur's worst album
As Stuart Stubbs is joined by Sam Walton and Gemma Samways, the brief was very simple on this pilot episode of the L&Q Roundtable: the 3 music journalists would discuss 2 buzzed albums released during the previous month (May 2025), and reassess 1 from as close to exactly 10 years ago as possible. That gave them Pirouette by Boston band Model/Actriz, Fancy That by PinkPantheress, and Blur’s 2015 comeback album The Magic Whip. This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit loudandquiet.substack.com/subscribe