Karly Hartzman: death by bears and Wednesday’s new album

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit loudandquiet.substack.comKarly Hartzman started Wednesday in North Carolina (the only State she’s ever lived and, she says, will ever live it) as a solo project, until her sister made her put a full lineup together to play at her birthday. Things slowly grew, but 2023 was a supercharged year for the band when their forth album, Rat Saw God, became the year’s indie hit for all fans of indie- folk- and Southern-rock.Next month the band will release the even better Bleeds. A strange album for Hartzman and guitarist Jake ‘MJ’ Lenderman, it was written in the final months of their romantic relationship and recorded post-breakup. They agreed to keep their split from the band until Bleeds was recorded. Following a year of huge solo success in 2024, Lenderman remains a member of Wednesday when they’re in the studio, but will no longer tour with them.On this episode of the podcast – recorded in London last week – we discuss the split in the background of the band’s new album, how Karly has kicked social media with the help of a s**t phone, death by bears, and how Wednesday’s next album might be a hardcore punk record.Listen above or via your podcast app of choice.Further links and videos:Karly’s weird and wonderful websiteWednesday’s websiteGrizzly Man trailer