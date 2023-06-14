Lost in Roshar is a podcast about The Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson, an epic fantasy book series that is ongoing. Join Christian and Jimmy for a rerea... More
Ep. 1 The Prelude to The Stormlight Archive and an Introduction to Lost in Roshar!
Join us on an exhilarating exploration as we delve into the captivating prelude of the legendary Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson. Discover the rich lore, fascinating characters, and intricate world of Roshar as we embark on an immersive discussion. Uncover the secrets, unravel the mysteries, and prepare to be awestruck by the breathtaking storytelling that sets the stage for this epic fantasy series. Whether you're a seasoned fan or a newcomer to the world of Roshar, this episode is your gateway to an extraordinary adventure. Get lost with us in Roshar and unlock the secrets that await in the Stormlight Archive.
