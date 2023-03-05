The Ainu: A Culture Too Strong for Japan to Erase

The popular image of Japan is often the modern metropolis of Tokyo or its feudal history, samurai and all. But there's also a culture you may not know about. It predates even the concept of Japan as a nation, while still existing today. So, what is this culture and why are the people still so little-known relative to other aspects of the nation they're a part of? Professors Kinko Ito and Kirsten Ziomek guide us through the history of the Ainu people in Hokkaido, Japan, revealing how that history has led them into the modern era — as well as, of course, how travelers can learn more and interact with the culture in a responsible way.