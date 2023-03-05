What happens to a place when the cultures within it change over time? Lost Cultures: Living Legacies, a new podcast from Travel + Leisure, spotlights destinatio... More
The Ainu: A Culture Too Strong for Japan to Erase
The popular image of Japan is often the modern metropolis of Tokyo or its feudal history, samurai and all. But there’s also a culture you may not know about. It predates even the concept of Japan as a nation, while still existing today. So, what is this culture and why are the people still so little-known relative to other aspects of the nation they're a part of? Professors Kinko Ito and Kirsten Ziomek guide us through the history of the Ainu people in Hokkaido, Japan, revealing how that history has led them into the modern era — as well as, of course, how travelers can learn more and interact with the culture in a responsible way.
5/3/2023
49:47
The Maya: Truth and Lore in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
Many people think of the Maya as existing mainly – perhaps even solely – in the historical record, far in the past from our modern day. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. So, how have they influenced the architecture, cuisine, and culture of the Yucatan Peninsula and many of the experiences you may have there today? On this episode, we’re joined by Carlos Rosado, a tour guide and editor at Yucatán Magazine, archaeologist Dante García, who leads expeditions to caves and cenotes, and chef Alejandra Kauachi, the founder of Mexico Lindo Cooking, a company that offers cooking classes, tours to Maya villages, and culinary trips. They will discuss the history of the Maya through modern day, and how to experience Mayan culture on your next trip to Mexico.
4/26/2023
46:22
The Undiscovered Story of NYC's Lower East Side
New York City’s Lower East Side has been home to many communities, from the Lenape to Dutch and English colonizers to an influx of groups from Europe, China, Puerto Rico, and the American South. How has each arrival and exodus affected the neighborhood — not just in terms of size, but also sustained cultural impact? The Tenement Museum's Dolan Cochran guides us through the history of the Lower East Side, shedding light on the indelible marks each group has left, making it a culturally rich destination for travelers from around the world. Actor Luis Guzmán also joins us to share memories of growing up in the neighborhood. Plus, we’ll offer recommendations from both Cochran and Guzman on the neighborhood gems to visit on your next trip.
4/19/2023
43:01
Introducing Lost Cultures: Living Legacies, a new podcast from Travel + Leisure!
What happens to a place when the cultures within it change over time? Lost Cultures: Living Legacies, a new podcast from Travel + Leisure, spotlights destinations that have experienced significant cultural shifts throughout history. We reveal how they build upon and complement one another, while preserving their traditions. Through conversations with archeologists, academics, artists, and local members of the communities, we recount the evolution of these enduring cultures from their beginnings to modern day. Upcoming episodes feature the Ainu in Japan, the Maya in Mexico, the Tongva in California, the Nubians in Egypt, and many more. New episodes every Wednesday starting April 19.