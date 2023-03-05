Why You're Not Doing What You Say You'll Do

How often are you getting all excited about weightloss? What happens is we tell ourselves, "Of course I want to lose weight." Then we come up on the moment that we're going to eat a little better, go for that walk, drink that water or get that sleep in. In that moment, our brain typically offers up excuses like... "I'm too busy." "I've never been able to lose weight before." "Leaving a couple bites behind isn't going to matter." "Now's not a good time to be trying to lose weight. Let's start that tomorrow." There are 3 main reasons why we come up with excuses. In today's podcast episode, you can discover what they are so they can stop sabotaging your weightloss. Listen to Episode 315: Why You're Not Doing What You Say You'll Do today. Get the Free Course here: http://NoBSFreeCourse.com