Unlock the Weightloss Puzzle: The 3 Steps I Used to Lose 100 lbs
I lost 100 lbs when I stopped doing 3 things. On today's podcast, I’ll share what they were and the steps I took instead. Discover how to... Increase your confidence and momentum as you lose weight (instead of fizzling out once the newness wears off) Make the ONE change that'll help you eat like a "normal person" Comfort yourself without food Listen to Episode 317: Unlock the Weightloss Puzzle: The 3 Steps I used to Lose 100lbs today. Get the Free Course here: http://NoBSFreeCourse.com
4/28/2023
55:15
Why Your Brain Sees All the Ways You're Doing Weightloss Wrong (Sneak Peak)
How you think has a HUGE impact on losing weight. If you're... Starting and stopping diets like it's a job. Wondering, "Why do I do so good and then suddenly blow it?" Feeling defeated because you can't stick to a diet. Then check out this behind-the-scenes No BS member training. My clients were MOTIVATED AF when I was done. They finally knew why shit like this happens and WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT. You won't learn this at WW, MyFitnessPal, or whatever BS diet plan you've done 100s of times, hoping "this time will be different." If you want this time to be different, you gotta quit doing tired-ass, outdated diet plans. Listen to Episode 316: Sneak Peek Into a No BS Weightloss Training. Get the Free Course here: http://NoBSFreeCourse.com
4/21/2023
49:34
Why You're Not Doing What You Say You'll Do
How often are you getting all excited about weightloss? What happens is we tell ourselves, "Of course I want to lose weight." Then we come up on the moment that we're going to eat a little better, go for that walk, drink that water or get that sleep in. In that moment, our brain typically offers up excuses like... "I'm too busy." "I've never been able to lose weight before." "Leaving a couple bites behind isn't going to matter." "Now's not a good time to be trying to lose weight. Let's start that tomorrow." There are 3 main reasons why we come up with excuses. In today's podcast episode, you can discover what they are so they can stop sabotaging your weightloss. Listen to Episode 315: Why You're Not Doing What You Say You'll Do today. Get the Free Course here: http://NoBSFreeCourse.com
4/14/2023
49:20
What You Should Know about Weightloss Drugs Part 2
Can Ozempic, Wegovy, or another drug help you lose weight? Are they effective? Do you need to stay on them forever? On today's podcast, I interviewed Dr. Matthea Rentea, MD and Dr. Cris Berlingeri MD, who also completed The No BS Weightloss Certification to answer all your burning questions. Make sure you listen whether you're taking them or not even interested in the latest class of weightloss drugs. This conversation is so important because women can't spend another minute judging themselves or anyone else for their personal choices in how they lose weight. Listen to Podcast 314: What You Should Know About Weightloss Drugs Part 2. Get the Free Course here: http://NoBSFreeCourse.com If you want to learn more about Dr. Rentea and Dr. Matthea, their information is here: Dr. Rentea: Website: www.RenteaClinic.com Podcast: The Obesity Guide with Matthea Rentea MD TikTok: MattheaRenteaMD Instagram: MattheaRenteaMD Dr. Berlingeri: Instagram: CoachCrisBerlingeriMD Facebook: CoachCrisBerlingeriMD Podcasts: 1. The Joyful Weight Loss Podcast 2. Una Cita Contigo TikTok: CrisBerlingeriMD
4/7/2023
57:57
Weightloss Drugs
Wondering if Ozempic, Wegovy, or another drug can help you lose weight? Maybe. Maybe not. I've studied the shit out of it and in today's podcast you'll hear my HONEST opinion. PSST! It's not what might think. I go on quite the passionate rant about how women are unfairly SHAMED for wanting to lose weight. Make sure you listen whether you're taking them or not even interested in the latest class of weightloss drugs. This conversation is so important because women can't spend another minute judging themselves or anyone else for their personal choices in how they lose weight. So Listen to Episode 313: Weightloss Drugs today. Get the Free Course here: http://NoBSFreeCourse.com
Tired of starting your diet over every Monday and ending up at the drive-thru by Wednesday? Have you ever thought, "I know what to do I just don't know WHY I don't do it?"
If that's you then you need Corinne who lost 100lbs. She gets what it is like to be overweight and feel defeated. She did a complete mental and physical transformation and teaches you how to do the EXACT same thing.
In this podcast, we don’t focus on doing things that lead to yo-yo dieting, like counting calories, weight watchers, time-consuming workouts or extremely low-carb diets. Instead, you’ll learn practical tools that have helped 1000s of women lose weight from someone just like you telling you like it is each week. No sugar coating here!
For show notes, her free video weight loss course, blogs and more, visit Losing100Podcast.com. Corinne is changing the weight loss industry, cutting the crap diet advice and telling you exactly how to lose weight and keep it off.
