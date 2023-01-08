Welcome Illumineers to LorcanaCast, your premiere Lorcana podcast. Our team is dedicated to producing a fun and family-friendly show covering the newly announce...
How Disney Lorcana Met TheGamer | LorcanaCast EP 31
Welcome to LorcanaCast, The Premiere Disney Lorcana Podcast! Lorcana week is over, but GenCon week is just beginning! We bring Eric from TheGamer.com on the show to chat about all kinds of fun topics! What are some of our favorite Disney memories? Should you pay $350 for a Lorcana booster box? What are some of our favorite color combinations? All this and MORE on this week's show!
🔥 Check out the premiere Lorcana website at https://lorcania.com/. You can build decks, view your favorite Lorcana cards, follow your favorite content creators, and much more!🔥
✅ Follow us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/LorcanaCast
✅ Email us - [email protected]
✅ LorcanaCast is sponsored by https://alchemistsrefuge.shop/. Pre-order, your Lorcana products, pick up a new set of sleeves or TCG singles today, and help support the podcast!
✅ Join us in the world's largest Lorcana Discord: https://discord.gg/CDxREgQewJ
✅ Support LorcanaCast and get your premiere custom playmats from Inked Gaming: https://bit.ly/3BcvsTL
8/2/2023
1:04:45
How To Build Disney Lorcana Decks With Friends! | Emerald Inc 06
Trading Card Games are all about community and fun! What better way to enjoy the NEW Disney TCG than building decks with your friends? Join us as we join forces with ReadySetDrawTCG to build TWO fun and powerful Lorcana decks!
Tyler's Deck - Two For Tea!
Jacob's Deck - The Modest Mouse
8/1/2023
1:07:31
The Truth About Building Disney Lorcana Decks | EP 30
Welcome to LorcanaCast, The Premiere Disney Lorcana Podcast! The truth about building decks... It's not easy! Each Illumineer has a unique way
they build and design decks. This week we build THREE decks with JUST INK IT on the fly! We hope you enjoy the process of how different players digest information and use it to construct Lorcana decks.
Tinker Bell Sweep - https://lorcania.com/decks/ESxuiiOsBkOv6dFw
No Touchie! - https://lorcania.com/decks/7SeqqAq5qWQhDy0K
The Misfits - https://lorcania.com/decks/rzZIHM2oO54o4iEz
7/26/2023
1:25:26
EVERYONE Should Meet ReadySetDrawTCG! | Emerald Inc 05 | A Disney Lorcana Podcast
How much do you know about ReadySetDrawTCG? If you haven't listened to the newest up-and-coming Lorcana team, you NEED to right now.
7/22/2023
23:27
FIVE Jaw-Dropping Disney Lorcana Songs! | Emerald Inc 04
Welcome to LorcanaCast, The Premiere Disney Lorcana Podcast! ICV2 has revealed FIVE new songs for Amber, Emerald, Steel, Ruby, and Amethyst. The Lorcana article can be found here. Are these cards going to change how we play Lorcana? Yes. Which song is the best? You get to decide.
About LorcanaCast - The Premiere Disney Lorcana Podcast
Welcome Illumineers to LorcanaCast, your premiere Lorcana podcast. Our team is dedicated to producing a fun and family-friendly show covering the newly announced Disney Trading Card Game from Disney and Ravensburger. Come along, and join the jamboree as we embark on an exciting new adventure into the realms of Lorcana.