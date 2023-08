How Disney Lorcana Met TheGamer | LorcanaCast EP 31

Welcome to LorcanaCast, The Premiere Disney Lorcana Podcast! Lorcana week is over, but GenCon week is just beginning! We bring Eric from TheGamer.com on the show to chat about all kinds of fun topics! What are some of our favorite Disney memories? Should you pay $350 for a Lorcana booster box? What are some of our favorite color combinations? All this and MORE on this week's show!