Community-led Healing & Wellness (Part 1)
In part one of this two-part conversation, a group of community leaders representing the African American and faith-based communities share about the healing and wellness initiatives they are leading in their communities. Steve Floyd, Ferome Brown, Pastor Kelly Webb, Marques Armstrong, and Pastor Brian Herron join us on the LoopBack for a round-table discussion facilitated by Steven Wilson, Community Engagement Specialist, and Director of Community Relations, Helen Ghebre. For more information on our featured and the organizations they represent, visit the LoopBack podcast engagement page.
4/20/2023
44:56
Engaging Community in the DHS Legislative Process
In this episode we will be exploring the importance of community engagement in the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) legislative process. Episode two is the first official loop back with community - part of DHS intentional response to participants of the first Community Empowerment Session held in December 2021, which focused on the legislative budget and how it impacts communities, Foua Choua Khang, Chair of the DHS Cultural and Ethnic Communities Leadership Council and DHS Legislative Director Matt Burdick share their thoughts and insights on creating an inclusive space for community input in the DHS legislative process.
6/7/2022
31:25
Let's Talk Community Engagement at DHS ft. Commissioner Jodi Harpstead
In this episode we will be discussing what outreach and engagement looks like at DHS and why it is important. Special guest Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Jodi Harpstead joins us to share her thoughts on the meaning and value of authentic community engagement. We will share about past and present community engagement efforts as well as look ahead to future opportunities at DHS.
5/10/2022
18:10
Pilot Episode: Welcome to the LoopBack podcast
In this pilot episode you will hear a brief overview of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) podcast series, the LoopBack. Assistant Commissioner of Employee Culture De Anna Conover, formerly the Director of Community Relations, joins us to share the background and purpose of a new community engagement effort at DHS called Community Empowerment Sessions. Discover what you can look forward to in future LoopBack episodes, as well as ways to get involved with community engagement at DHS.
The LoopBack Podcast is a platform for creating dialogue between the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) and community members on topics of community interest, to uplift community voices and explore how DHS can better serve the people of Minnesota. Throughout the series, we will talk with DHS staff and community partners to discuss the progress and outcomes of recent community engagement efforts as well as answer or address ongoing topics of discussion raised by community members like you.