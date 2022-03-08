On January 13, 2020, four bodies were found inside a home in Celebration, Florida – a small community near Disney World. The bodies were those of Megan Todt, 42... More
Bonus: Interview with a Juror
Manny Lozada was a member of the jury that convicted Tony Todt. He speaks about the trauma of seeing the images entered into evidence and explains the temporary deadlock.
8/3/2022
22:04
Episode 14 - A Destroyer of Worlds
In the series finale, the trial comes to a sudden, and somewhat strange, conclusion. The content of the family's alleged suicide note is revealed, and we hear one last time from some of the people whose lives have been touched by this tragedy.
To see the printed note that was entered into evidence at the trial, visit https://www.theday.com/local-news/20220726/looking-for-the-todt-family-podcast-finale-to-focus-on-suicide-note/
7/27/2022
1:11:52
Episode 13 - Tony Takes the Stand
On day three of the trial, Tony is the only witness called to testify in his defense. He gets emotional when speaking about his family, and he gets angry when pressed by the prosecution during cross-examination.
7/20/2022
50:21
Episode 12 - The Confession
Police in Florida announced more than two years ago that Anthony Todt had confessed to killing his family. On day two of the trial, we finally get to hear what Tony told police in January of 2020.
7/13/2022
42:57
Episode 11 - Florida v. Anthony J. Todt
After a two-year wait, the murder trial of Tony Todt gets underway at the Osceola County Courthouse in Kissimmee, Florida. Todt was accused of killing his wife Megan, their children Alek, Tyler and Zoe, and the family dog Breezy.
On January 13, 2020, four bodies were found inside a home in Celebration, Florida – a small community near Disney World. The bodies were those of Megan Todt, 42, a stay-at-home mom, yoga instructor, and former physical therapist, and her children, Alek Todt, 13, Tyler Todt, 11, and Zoe Todt, 4. They had all been drugged with Benadryl and Megan, Alek, Tyler, and Breezy, the family’s dog, had been stabbed. According to the medical examiner, they had been dead for weeks. Tony Todt, Megan’s husband and the children’s father, was found inside the home with their bodies. He was arrested and charged with murder. This podcast explores every facet of this case, from Tony’s violent family history to the FBI investigation surrounding Tony’s healthcare fraud, the murders themselves, and Tony’s revelations, and accusations, from jail. It also will follow the case through Tony Todt’s trial.
Produced by The Day.