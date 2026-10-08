It’s been five months since the finale of Long Buried, and the podcast has taken off in ways we could not have predicted. We’ve heard from hundreds of people, including several who knew Karen Ramsey. In this bonus episode, Phillip Pantuso speaks with John Bradley, a former boyfriend who remembers Karen as a funny, adventurous young woman. We also revisit some of the biggest questions listeners had about her case, including what happened to her daughter, Jennifer, and why no one was charged in connection with Karen’s disappearance.

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