The One Decision That Helped Me Lose 37 Pounds | Part 1
This is one of the most powerful podcast episodes I’ve ever made and I’m so excited that I get to share it with you. It doesn’t matter where you are in your life or what you are struggling with. If you follow the advice in this episode your life will change for the better. So, if you're ready to take massive action and make huge changes in your life, then this episode will be a game-changer for you!
This is one of my favorite quotes from this week’s episode:
“Everything you need, have, want, and desire you already possess. There's nothing external that can fill you up and make you or take you down. That only happens internally.” – Kim Gravel
8/10/2023
43:42
Godfidence, Southern Cooking & Justin Timberlake’s Afterparty with Country Music Star Hannah Dasher
Rising Country Music star Hannah Dasher has got “that thing you like” this week. Get ready to be inspired by her “Godfidence”. Hannah opens up about the impact of bringing her faith into her music, why self-awareness is so important, and how she found her way to walking the path she was truly meant to walk. If you don’t know Hannah Dasher, get ready to fall in love. Zac sure has! Hannah is one of my favorite musicians and her recipes on TikTok are sold southern gold. You’ll also get to hear part of Hannah’s catchy new single “That Thing You Like,” and the incredible story about how Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler got her into Justin Timberlake’s afterparty.
This week:
Why I have “That Thing You Like” on repeat
What is “Godfidence”
The obstacles Hannah overcame to launch her music career
How to live authentically and follow your calling
Why self-awareness is critical
How Hannah expresses her faith in her song, “Ugly Houses”
Why Hannah Dasher and AI are on good terms
How Hannah got into Justin Timberlake’s afterparty
Hannah Dasher is an incredible country musician, songwriter, and star of the comedic TikTok sensation “Stand by Your Pan.” She's known for her powerful vocals, witty and honest songwriting, and her infectious energy on stage with a voice that can make you laugh, cry, and everything in between. Hannah has been making waves in the country music scene.
This is one of my favorite quotes from this week’s episode:
"Godfidence" is God given confidence. It's spending time alone with God and being self-aware, knowing who you are, and knowing what you bring to the table. – Hannah Dasher
Connect with Hannah:
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Website
8/3/2023
44:56
6 Friendship Rules To Make New Friends & Keep Old Friends with Kim's BFF Amy Goins
We all want friends like Sex And The City, and this week I brought (dragged) my ride-or-die best friend, Amy Goins on the show to talk about friendship. Amy and I share 6 surefire rules that you can follow to have closer relationships and become more connected to your friends. There are so many positive health benefits to having close friendships in your life, but so many of us don’t know where to start and how to build a lasting friendship. If you feel like you could use more friends, better relationships, or closer connections then this episode is for you. Amy and I share memories from our 25-year friendship and we get real about the ups and the downs. We cover everything from girdles to text storms, and you’ll even find out which one of us hits. You don’t want to miss this hilarious, heartwarming, and nostalgic episode about making new friends, and the 25 years I’ve spent being best friends with Amy!
This week:
· The power of friendship to change the way you see the world
· My six friendship rules
· When Amy and I realized we would become BFFs
· How to develop healthy friendships
· Not so rapid-fire questions with Amy
This is one of my favorite quotes from this week’s episode:
“Always give your friends the benefit of the doubt, even if they fail you, even if they hurt you, even if they don't live up to all the expectations. Never judge. Always, always forgive and give them the benefit of the doubt.”
– Kim Gravel
Have you listened to Amy’s previous episodes? If you liked this episode, I think you'll love these as well: How Amy Lost 85 Pounds with Amy Goins and Red Bull and New Beginnings with Amy Goins.
Connect with Amy:
Facebook
Instagram
7/27/2023
58:01
Fan Favorite: Having What You Want Part 1 | With Kim's Sister Allisyn Lambes
My sister Allisyn is back by popular demand with one of our most popular episodes from last season, and she opens up about the manifestation techniques that have changed her life. Allisyn and I are both manifesters. We envision a better life for ourselves and then we make it happen. It’s not magic, and it takes work, but once you master manifesting, anything is possible for you. The saying is: when God closes a door he opens up a window. I don’t believe that. When God closes a door, baby he builds a new building.
You’re thinking too small nine times out of ten!
In part one of this hilarious and meaningful two-part episode we get down to the nitty gritty of how-to begin manifesting with these 3 steps:
1. Vision it
2. Define what you want
3. Clean up your clutter
We share stories from our firsthand experiences, including how I manifested becoming Miss Georgia at the age of sixteen from a payphone, and how Allisyn went from a painful divorce to manifesting her teddy-bear husband.
This episode is full of easy tips to teach you how to clean up the clutter in your life and manifest your dreams, whether it be a better partner, obtaining a new job, or becoming a Victoria Secret model. The sky’s the limit!
Topics:
I answer a listener question on how to start your own business
What manifestation means to us
The three steps of manifestation
Allisyn and I share manifestation stories
The connection between work and manifestation
How to clean up the clutter in your life
Listen to part 2 of the episode here: https://www.kimgravelshow.com/having-what-you-want-pt2/
7/6/2023
49:02
You Are Not Your Circumstances: Unlock The Power Of Living in Light with Lia Valencia Key
Lia Valencia Key is the founder of the Jewelry line, Valencia Key, and she’s on the show this week bringing her light, love, and joy. Lia opens up about growing up in homeless shelters and the advice that her mom gave her that changed the course of her life and started her down the path to success. Lia had to learn the hard way that your circumstances do not define who you are. She is a master of seeking out the light, speaking out your dreams, and encouraging those around you.
Our circumstances don't mess us up, they make us up. Whatever your situation, you can find the confidence and light you need to keep working towards your goals. So get ready to be inspired this week with Lia Valencia Key on the Kim Gravel Show.
This week:
How the power of choice can change your life
How Lia went from homelessness to being a successful entrepreneur
How Lia has created light in her life during the darkest times
Why a human connection is important for success
How Lia started Valencia Key jewelry and built it into a massive success
How Lia landed a QVC deal for her brand
Lia Valencia Key is the founder of Valencia Key, a jewelry brand with a mission to encourage its wearers to not only choose joy and light but also to shine and reflect that light outwardly in order to have a positive impact on everyone around them. Lia, who was raised in an underprivileged area of Philadelphia, shared a homeless shelter with her mother, sister, and brother. Lia's mother advised her to always leave the house wearing her sparkling earrings since they would serve as a constant reminder of her inner light and the potential she possessed. Lia overcame her challenges and preserved her mother's legacy by having faith in herself, persevering against all circumstances, and pursuing her aspirations. She built Valencia Key into a massive success, and women all over the world wear her beautiful, unique designs.
This is one of my favorite quotes from this week’s episode:
“I feel the light is what shattered glass ceilings. Light is what creates confidence. Light is what changes tragedy into victory. And so when you say I'm embodying that, that's what I want to do and want everyone that feels as to now just to unlock a light, because that's where the power lies.”
– Lia Valencia Key
Kim Gravel is a wildly successful business owner, TV star, and former Miss Georgia. Each week over one million people tune in to watch Kim on QVC, and it ain’t just because her butt looks great in a pair of flexibelle jeans. Her compassionate-yet-straightforward “Dr. Phil-esqe” style keeps her in high demand as a Life Coach, mentor, advisor, and consultant. Kim is a sought-after keynote speaker, specializing in the areas of women’s empowerment, confidence, and beauty & image perception. Kim lives in metro Atlanta with husband Travis and her two teenage boys, Beau and Blanton.