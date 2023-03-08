You Are Not Your Circumstances: Unlock The Power Of Living in Light with Lia Valencia Key

Lia Valencia Key is the founder of the Jewelry line, Valencia Key, and she's on the show this week bringing her light, love, and joy. Lia opens up about growing up in homeless shelters and the advice that her mom gave her that changed the course of her life and started her down the path to success. Lia had to learn the hard way that your circumstances do not define who you are. She is a master of seeking out the light, speaking out your dreams, and encouraging those around you. Our circumstances don't mess us up, they make us up. Whatever your situation, you can find the confidence and light you need to keep working towards your goals. So get ready to be inspired this week with Lia Valencia Key on the Kim Gravel Show. This week: How the power of choice can change your life How Lia went from homelessness to being a successful entrepreneur How Lia has created light in her life during the darkest times Why a human connection is important for success How Lia started Valencia Key jewelry and built it into a massive success How Lia landed a QVC deal for her brand Lia Valencia Key is the founder of Valencia Key, a jewelry brand with a mission to encourage its wearers to not only choose joy and light but also to shine and reflect that light outwardly in order to have a positive impact on everyone around them. Lia, who was raised in an underprivileged area of Philadelphia, shared a homeless shelter with her mother, sister, and brother. Lia's mother advised her to always leave the house wearing her sparkling earrings since they would serve as a constant reminder of her inner light and the potential she possessed. Lia overcame her challenges and preserved her mother's legacy by having faith in herself, persevering against all circumstances, and pursuing her aspirations. She built Valencia Key into a massive success, and women all over the world wear her beautiful, unique designs. This is one of my favorite quotes from this week's episode: "I feel the light is what shattered glass ceilings. Light is what creates confidence. Light is what changes tragedy into victory. And so when you say I'm embodying that, that's what I want to do and want everyone that feels as to now just to unlock a light, because that's where the power lies." – Lia Valencia Key