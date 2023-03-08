Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

If the Big 10 changes course and expands, the Pac-12 can't survive
The Big 10 has everyone buzzing after a report yesterday that they're once again looking into adding Pac-12 schools: Oregon, Washington, Stanford, and Cal. Combine that with a potentially pivotal meeting by the Arizona board of regents today, and the result is a legitimate question as to whether or not the Pac-12 will continue to exist beyond this season.
On today's episode of Locked On Pac-12, Spencer McLaughlin discusses another busy news day that calls into question the Pac-12's existence beyond this upcoming season. Pac-12 schools have remained tight-lipped, but Florida State has been very vocal about wanting to leave the ACC. What might that all mean?
There is still a wildly exciting football season that's less than a month away, an easy thing to forget in the midst of all this craziness. Spencer ends the show asking another team's big question for 2023, this time looking at the Sun Devils of Arizona State.
