Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

Arizona appears off to the Big 12. The next move decides the Pac-12's fate

Arizona seems to have run out of patience (understandably so) on the Pac-12 to deliver a deal that is at least on par with the Big 12, so the wildcats appear ready to follow the Colorado Buffaloes to the midwest-based league. Whatever move happens next, which could be one of several, will likely determine the fate of the Pac-12. On today's episode of Locked On Pac-12, Spencer McLaughlin reacts to the latest news as the Pac-12 fights to survive with a meeting to discuss/vote on their media deal expected today. Oregon could reportedly be a pivotal vote, but there are other teams to watch as well. Once again, the spectacle of a great football season that looms is being overshadowed. Spencer looks at the biggest question for the Pac-12 favorite Trojans of USC under Lincoln Riley in year 2.