Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball in the App
Listen to Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

Podcast Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball
Podcast Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

Locked On Podcast Network, College Sports, College Football, College Basketball
add
D1 play-by-play broadcaster Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) brings you the latest insights and opinions from the Conference of Champions! From Tucson up to Pull...
More
SportsFootball
D1 play-by-play broadcaster Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) brings you the latest insights and opinions from the Conference of Champions! From Tucson up to Pull...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 558
  • USC Football is primed to win at least 10 games under Lincoln Riley
    Lincoln Riley lost his last 2 games of 2022 as USC's coach, which made it easier to forget the 11-1 start. With Caleb Williams back coming off a Heisman Trophy winning season, the Trojans are in a great position to On today's episode of Locked On Pac-12, Spencer McLaughlin is joined by 'Locked On USC' host Marc Kulkin. They discuss whether USC can break through and make the College Football Playoff in their last year as a member of the Pac-12. Marc and Spencer each lay out their record predictions for the 2023 season as USC seeks to return to the Pac-12 title game. Given Lincoln Riley's track record, winning at least 10 games seems more than feasible. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/8/2023
    32:39
  • Utah Football can win 10 games again--if Cam Rising is healthy
    The Utes enter 2023 as the 2-time defending Pac-12 Football champions, and, as usual, are not the team generating the most buzz as they seak the conference's first ever 3-peat. They'll have a chance to prove themselves worthy of the College Football Playoff in their first two games, and then look to navigate a challenging yet exciting Pac-12 slate of opponents. On today's episode of Locked On Pac-12, Spencer McLaughlin is joined by 'Locked On Utes' host JT Wistrcill. The Utes' chances of reaching the Pac-12 Championship game will come in a 2-week stretch against marquee opponents in USC and Oregon. The biggest question for Utah heading into 2023 is the short and long-term health of QB Cam Rising. If he is able to stay healthy and be at his best all season long, JT and Spencer both feel confident that Utah can notch a 10-win regular season. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/7/2023
    32:36
  • BREAKING NEWS: The Pac-12 is crumbling before our eyes
    Spencer McLaughlin of Locked On Pac-12 gives his full, unfiltered thoughts on Oregon and Washington's move to the Big 10 which appears to be triggering the imminent demise of the Pac-12 for good. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/5/2023
    30:35
  • Arizona appears off to the Big 12. The next move decides the Pac-12's fate
    Arizona seems to have run out of patience (understandably so) on the Pac-12 to deliver a deal that is at least on par with the Big 12, so the wildcats appear ready to follow the Colorado Buffaloes to the midwest-based league. Whatever move happens next, which could be one of several, will likely determine the fate of the Pac-12. On today's episode of Locked On Pac-12, Spencer McLaughlin reacts to the latest news as the Pac-12 fights to survive with a meeting to discuss/vote on their media deal expected today. Oregon could reportedly be a pivotal vote, but there are other teams to watch as well. Once again, the spectacle of a great football season that looms is being overshadowed. Spencer looks at the biggest question for the Pac-12 favorite Trojans of USC under Lincoln Riley in year 2. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/4/2023
    28:48
  • If the Big 10 changes course and expands, the Pac-12 can't survive
    The Big 10 has everyone buzzing after a report yesterday that they're once again looking into adding Pac-12 schools: Oregon, Washington, Stanford, and Cal. Combine that with a potentially pivotal meeting by the Arizona board of regents today, and the result is a legitimate question as to whether or not the Pac-12 will continue to exist beyond this season. On today's episode of Locked On Pac-12, Spencer McLaughlin discusses another busy news day that calls into question the Pac-12's existence beyond this upcoming season. Pac-12 schools have remained tight-lipped, but Florida State has been very vocal about wanting to leave the ACC. What might that all mean? There is still a wildly exciting football season that's less than a month away, an easy thing to forget in the midst of all this craziness. Spencer ends the show asking another team's big question for 2023, this time looking at the Sun Devils of Arizona State. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/3/2023
    33:24

More Sports podcasts

About Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

D1 play-by-play broadcaster Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) brings you the latest insights and opinions from the Conference of Champions! From Tucson up to Pullman and all the way out to Boulder, this show has you covered with the latest stories in the Pac-12 Conference with a heavy focus on football and men's basketball. Follow the show @LO_P12 on Twitter. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
Podcast website

Listen to Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball, The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Locked On Pac-12 - Daily Podcast On Pac-12 Football & Basketball: Podcasts in Family