We all make mistakes, experience failure and fall down in life. But if you decide to get back up and use it as a fuel to your fire, you can choose to not let it... More
Available Episodes
5 of 34
Forced to FIGHT a PRISON CHOMO | Dylan Price
Growing up in a broken home, Dylan Price quickly becomes an addict, doing whatever he needed to do to fuel his addiction. With the law eventually catching up to him, Dylan is sent to a state prison where something happens to him that will change his life forever. Listen to Dylan's story of addiction, crime, trauma, heartbreak, & desperation and find out how he was able to overcome it. Connect with Dylan Price:www.legacymi.org Instagram: @operation.recoverordie Twitter: @galaxy_mma YouTube: https://youtube.com/@LegacyMI Connect with Ian Bick: https://www.ianbick.com/Shop Locked In Merch:https://lockedinbrand.com/Join this channel to get early access to interviews, see behind the scenes photos & more:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRvVklIft6DMelVW18M0oBw/joinTake this survey to help us improve the Locked In with Ian Bick podcast:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=6-N2BYwhjdbr&ver=standardInterested in advertising on our show? Email [email protected] in sharing your story on Locked In? Email [email protected] by Q29 Productions, LLC
6/8/2023
1:15:29
VETERAN Hooked On HUFFING | Josh Austin
After experiencing trauma in the military, Josh Austin starts abusing inhalants. Discharged from the service and trying to put his life together, Josh's addiction brings him down a path of destruction causing him to lose everything. Listen to Josh's story of addiction, PTSD and struggle unfold and see how he is able to turn his life around.Connect with Ian Bick: https://www.ianbick.com/Shop Locked In Merch:https://lockedinbrand.com/Join this channel to get early access to interviews, see behind the scenes photos & more:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRvVklIft6DMelVW18M0oBw/joinTake this survey to help us improve the Locked In with Ian Bick podcast:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=6-N2BYwhjdbr&ver=standardInterested in advertising on our show? Email [email protected] in sharing your story on Locked In? Email [email protected] by Q29 Productions, LLC
6/4/2023
1:24:55
Locked In with Ian Bick Trailer
Connect with Ian Bick: https://www.ianbick.com/Shop Locked In Merch:https://lockedinbrand.com/Join this channel to get early access to interviews, see behind the scenes photos & more:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRvVklIft6DMelVW18M0oBw/joinTake this survey to help us improve the Locked In with Ian Bick podcast:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=6-N2BYwhjdbr&ver=standardInterested in advertising on our show? Email [email protected] in sharing your story on Locked In? Email [email protected] by Q29 Productions, LLC
6/4/2023
0:51
My PRISON Cell Mate Was A CHOMO | Jamie Foltz
Battling addiction, Jamie Foltz robs a pharmacy and gets away with it.....until 5 years later when the feds solve the case and arrest him. Sentenced to years in a federal prison, Jamie learns how to adapt and survive in some of the toughest prisons in America.Connect with Jamie Foltz:YouTube: https://youtube.com/@UCuwh2a-ypfEFhBiGB6xyGzg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foltzwagon?mibextid=ZbWKwLInstagram: https://instagram.com/jamie_foltz_?igshid=ZDc4ODBmNjlmNQ==Connect with Ian Bick: https://www.ianbick.com/Shop Locked In Merch:https://lockedinbrand.com/Join this channel to get early access to interviews, see behind the scenes photos & more:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRvVklIft6DMelVW18M0oBw/joinTake this survey to help us improve the Locked In with Ian Bick podcast:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=6-N2BYwhjdbr&ver=standardInterested in advertising on our show? Email [email protected] in sharing your story on Locked In? Email [email protected] by Q29 Productions, LLC
6/1/2023
1:10:28
I SHOT My Sister’s Boyfriend | Josh Holi
After getting into an altercation with his sister's boyfriend, 22-year-old Josh Holi starts shooting. After being a fugitive from law enforcement for over a year, Josh is apprehended and sentenced to prison. Listen to Josh's story unfold and how he was able to not only make peace, but turn his life around.Connect with Josh Holi:https://www.instagram.com/know_vember/https://www.facebook.com/joshua.holi.1https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshua-holi-b7ab2010bhttps://www.youtube.com/@Know_vemberConnect with Ian Bick: https://www.ianbick.com/Shop Locked In Merch:https://lockedinbrand.com/Join this channel to get early access to interviews, see behind the scenes photos & more:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRvVklIft6DMelVW18M0oBw/joinTake this survey to help us improve the Locked In with Ian Bick podcast:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=6-N2BYwhjdbr&ver=standardInterested in advertising on our show? Email [email protected] in sharing your story on Locked In? Email [email protected] by Q29 Productions, LLC
We all make mistakes, experience failure and fall down in life. But if you decide to get back up and use it as a fuel to your fire, you can choose to not let it define you. Join Ian Bick as he interviews former prison inmates, law enforcement officers & those who have been affected by the criminal justice system. Listen to how these individuals dealt with real danger, depression, self-worth, and what they did to overcome it. These are the stories that will not only give you hope, but will inspire and motivate you to change your life.