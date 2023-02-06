Living Lizzie - A Very McGuire Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/subscribe Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire) and Davida Williams (Claire) relive their tim...
  • Episode 10 - Between a Rock and a Bra Place
    Join us for this iconic episode with an iconic guest, Dad/Sam McGuire himself, Robert Carradine! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/support
    6/16/2023
    35:03
  • Episode 9 - Here Comes Aaron Carter
    Join us as we revisit season 1 episode 7, the unforgettable "Here Comes Aaron Carter." 2000s crushes, summer camp antics, and epic music videos. Hop in as we revisit this super nostalgic episode! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/support
    6/2/2023
    39:03
  • Episode 8 - Misadventures in Babysitting
    Lizzie babysits Matt and Dad doesn't trust her. Also, lawn gnomes are very dangerous. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/support
    5/19/2023
    31:59
  • Episode 7- I've Got Rhythmic
    We're back! This time we cover season 1 episode 5 "I've Got Rhythmic", eat wasabi, and realize that Lizzie had no chill. Also, we're moving episode releases to every other week! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/support
    5/5/2023
    38:59
  • Episode 6 - Educating Ethan
    This week we cover episode 20 "Educating Ethan" with special guest, Ethan Craft himself, Clayton Snyder! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/support
    4/14/2023
    56:27

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/subscribe Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire) and Davida Williams (Claire) relive their time on the hit 2000s show Lizzie McGuire. Each installment covers an episode of the original Disney Channel series. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/support
