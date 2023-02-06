Living Lizzie - A Very McGuire Podcast

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/jakethomas/subscribe
Episode 10 - Between a Rock and a Bra Place
Join us for this iconic episode with an iconic guest, Dad/Sam McGuire himself, Robert Carradine!
6/16/2023
35:03
Episode 9 - Here Comes Aaron Carter
Join us as we revisit season 1 episode 7, the unforgettable "Here Comes Aaron Carter." 2000s crushes, summer camp antics, and epic music videos. Hop in as we revisit this super nostalgic episode!
6/2/2023
39:03
Episode 8 - Misadventures in Babysitting
Lizzie babysits Matt and Dad doesn't trust her. Also, lawn gnomes are very dangerous.
5/19/2023
31:59
Episode 7- I've Got Rhythmic
We're back!
This time we cover season 1 episode 5 "I've Got Rhythmic", eat wasabi, and realize that Lizzie had no chill.
Also, we're moving episode releases to every other week!
5/5/2023
38:59
Episode 6 - Educating Ethan
This week we cover episode 20 "Educating Ethan" with special guest, Ethan Craft himself, Clayton Snyder!
Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire) and Davida Williams (Claire) relive their time on the hit 2000s show Lizzie McGuire. Each installment covers an episode of the original Disney Channel series.