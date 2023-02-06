Are you ready to take a step forward from the mundane into the Miracle Zone? This is the place where synchronicities and miracles flow in your daily life. Each week on Living In The Miracle Zone, you’ll hear words of wisdom, guidance, and power as I’m joined in conversation by friends both new and old. Join me, Marci Shimoff, as we take a front row seat in the Miracle Zone.

About Living in the Miracle Zone

Living in the Miracle Zone, hosted by #1 NY Times bestselling author Marci Shimoff, is a weekly podcast bringing you miraculous stories from interviews with some of the world’s most recognizable names, from everyday people, and from Marci herself. As a featured teacher in The Secret , founder of Your Year of Miracles, and author of Happy for No Reason and Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul, Marci is a top leader in the area of personal transformation. Over a decade ago, Marci woke up one day and realized she was living a truly miraculous life. She knew it hadn’t happened by chance, but that there were certain keys to making a miraculous life possible. She’s now shared these keys with more than a million people around the world, and today she shares them with you. Let Marci and her guests offer their most groundbreaking miracle tools to help you create a flow of miracles in every area of your life: self-love, wealth, relationships, health, purpose, and more. It’s possible to transform your life from the mundane to the miraculous. Let’s dive in and change your world…one miracle at a time. Welcome to the Miracle Zone! Follow Marci on Instagram: @youryearofmiracles https://www.instagram.com/youryearofmiracles/ Website: https://youryearofmiracles.com/