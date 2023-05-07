Host Elizabeth Stein is the founder of Purely Elizabeth, a leading health food company with clean, wholesome products. On the show, Elizabeth chats candidly wit...
Danielle Brown of Healthy Girl Kitchen on Content Creation, Life Changing Salads, and Introducing Millions to Plant-Based Eating
Danielle Brown, founder, and CEO of Healthy Girl Kitchen joins Elizabeth this week. With her wildly popular brand, Danielle has captivated millions of devoted followers across social media, sharing easy-to-make vegan recipes and insightful tips for healthier eating. In their conversation, Danielle offers some great actionable and easy tips to start eating better, including a few secrets for crafting those stunning and delicious life-changing salads. She talks about content and recipe creation and some fun behind-the-scenes moments while making her best-selling cookbook, The Healthy Girl Kitchen. Danielle's genuine passion for plant-based cooking and dedication to her non-judgemental community help make health more approachable. Danielle: Healthy Girl Kitchen | IG | TikTok | The Healthy Girl Kitchen Cookbook
7/31/2023
57:20
Lynda Cloud of IIN: The Future of Integrative Health Education and Tips for Building Culture
Elizabeth, a graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, welcomes Lynda Cloud, the CEO of IIN, the world's premier nutrition and health coaching school with a global impact. With nearly three decades of experience in education and online learning, Lynda shares her incredible journey to spearheading IIN's transformation into the leading integrative health education and certification platform, and more behind the driving force behind IIN's mission-driven corporate culture. She and Elizabeth both share more about the own transformations they went through from IIN and a glimpse into the ever-evolving landscape of health coaching and a glimpse into a future of boundless possibilities for health and wellness. Lynda also discusses how IIN's flagship health coaching program has evolved to bring a diverse community together, creating a profound impact on lives across the globe. Lynda Cloud: IIN | IG Mentioned: Chopra App, Sleepytime Tea Becoming Jim Collins, Fooled by Randomness
7/26/2023
42:41
Siff Haider of Arrae: Launching Fast, Embracing Risk, and Getting Hailey Bieber as a Customer
This week features Siffat Haider, co-founder of renowned wellness brand, Arrae, which has taken social media by storm with its groundbreaking Bloat and Calm supplements and IG-worthy packaging and aesthetics. Siff talks to Elizabeth about her personal health journey that led her to explore holistic remedies, unveiling the immense power of alternative herbs in addressing women's day-to-day health issues. She details how she and her husband Nish embarked on a mission to create Arrae, and why you don't need things to be perfect before launching your business. Siff discusses how she got the courage to take a risk in starting a brand, the dynamics of working closely with a co-founder, especially when it's also the person you are living with, and the beauty of taking a break from work, even if it's just a one day staycation. Siff shares her favorite morning rituals and gives us a sneak peek at the exciting new products on the way at Arrae. Siff: Website | Instagram | The Dream Bigger Podcast
7/19/2023
44:25
Eunice Byun of Material: Bringing Sustainability, Connection, and Simplicity into the Kitchen
Eunice Material Kitchen | IG - CODE - ENTER CODE PURELYELIZABETH for 20% off at checkout
7/12/2023
48:00
Dr. William Li: Eat To Beat Your Diet, Myths Around Metabolism, & The Top 5 Fat Fighting Foods
Elizabeth welcomes back Dr. William Li, an internationally renowned physician, scientist, and bestselling author. He dives into his latest book, "Eat to Beat: Your Diet, Burn Fat, Kill Your Metabolism, and Live Longer," already making waves on The New York Times bestseller list. Dr. Li's groundbreaking research that has revolutionized care for diseases like diabetes, blindness, heart disease, and obesity. He shares invaluable insights on metabolism, debunking misconceptions, and revealing the power of healthy fats and the top five metabolism-boosting foods. Mentioned: The Angiogenesis Foundation Dr. William Li: Website | Eat To Beat Your DIet | Eat To Beat Disease
