Siff Haider of Arrae: Launching Fast, Embracing Risk, and Getting Hailey Bieber as a Customer

This week features Siffat Haider, co-founder of renowned wellness brand, Arrae, which has taken social media by storm with its groundbreaking Bloat and Calm supplements and IG-worthy packaging and aesthetics. Siff talks to Elizabeth about her personal health journey that led her to explore holistic remedies, unveiling the immense power of alternative herbs in addressing women's day-to-day health issues. She details how she and her husband Nish embarked on a mission to create Arrae, and why you don't need things to be perfect before launching your business. Siff discusses how she got the courage to take a risk in starting a brand, the dynamics of working closely with a co-founder, especially when it's also the person you are living with, and the beauty of taking a break from work, even if it's just a one day staycation. Siff shares her favorite morning rituals and gives us a sneak peek at the exciting new products on the way at Arrae.