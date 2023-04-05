Welcome to Live, Laugh, Love, the brand new laugh out loud smash hit podcast from the hilarious comedic husband and wife duo Mark & Roxanne Hoyle, AKA - Lad... More
E2: Funeral Shoes, Ed Sheeran & Sir Elton John
On this weeks episode Rox finally premieres her “Podcast Anthem”, Mark discusses his funeral pulling shoes, we find out what really happens in the Instagrams DMs between Ed Sheeran & Sir Elton John and how they got their Christmas song approved by Sir Bob Geldof and Band Aid. Email: [email protected] & Producer: Mark & Roxanne HoyleSound Engineer/Editing: @mountstreetstudiosHosted by: Global#LadBabyPodcast
5/4/2023
45:39
E1: Studio Flat, Viral Videos & Wayne Rooney
On their first ever episode Mark & Rox take you back to the very beginning. How they met, where they lived, becoming parents, how LadBaby started, going viral and why they started doing Christmas songs. They also dish the dirt on their accidental date night with Wayne Rooney and how much money they made from viral videos. Email: [email protected] & Producer: Mark & Roxanne HoyleSound Engineer/Editing: @mountstreetstudiosHosted by: Global#LadBabyPodcast
4/27/2023
56:54
Live, Laugh, Love - Trailer
Welcome to Live, Laugh, Love, the brand new laugh out loud smash hit podcast from the hilarious comedic husband and wife duo Mark & Roxanne Hoyle, AKA - LadBaby. Join the social media phenomenon and Christmas No1 hit record breakers for weekly episodes as they dish the dirt on real life, relationships dilemmas, celebrity encounters, date night diaries and so much more! Expect arguments, tantrums and even tears as they invite you into their home for a gossip, to answer your burning questions and even tackle life’s biggest problems! #LadBabyPodcast
