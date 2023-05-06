Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sonoro | Conner Pe
This podcast is for English learners who want to practice their listening comprehension in a natural way. In each episode, an American speaker talks about different topics without reading a script.
EducationLanguage Learning
This podcast is for English learners who want to practice their listening comprehension in a natural way. In each episode, an American speaker talks about diffe... More

  English Listening - Father's Day
    Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DlQz6o5lhvMSsk-EBrlWe5RsSs2vvMkR/view?usp=sharing
    6/19/2023
    28:27
  English Listening - English Teachers
    Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10FT-hytIi6Vstq4MKFaFDZ7dlZ0rR1La/view?usp=sharing
    6/12/2023
    31:02
  English Listening - Champions League
    Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xTYvC-yz6gRIRar7lCM14KOD6PDH9txd/view?usp=sharing
    6/5/2023
    30:31
  English Listening - Writing
    Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J-bbKR80cLR5Mm-r1UZXM9ApQlexeiGE/view?usp=sharing
    5/29/2023
    28:09
  Reading in English
    Transcript: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13ZPR59W0PFmRJnhBhwoV6ki3MKQjWy5Q/view?usp=sharing
    5/22/2023
    28:37

More Education podcasts

About Listening Time

This podcast is for English learners who want to practice their listening comprehension in a natural way. In each episode, an American speaker talks about different topics without reading a script. He speaks in a natural way, with native words and phrases, but he speaks a little more slowly and clearly than other native speakers. Each episode includes the transcript, which you can use to help you understand the speaker. If you want my advanced podcast episodes and my specialized training, then join my membership on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/listeningtime
Podcast website

