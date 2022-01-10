Lots of Big Hits and 1 HUGE Miss for 2022!

Hiiii FRIEND!! So glad you came back!! Happy 2023! On today's episode, I'm reviewing my best 2022 hits and the one gigantic miss. It's so disappointing! As always, when you use my name LISAPAIGE at BuiltBar.com, you'll get some $ off. Don't miss ordering (or re-ordering) my hands down favorite healthy candy bar! Tons of sales happening right now on mixed and variety boxes of puffs and built bars! Mentioned in this episode: MY BIGGEST 2022 HITS! (most of these items can be found on my Amazon store front.) Apotheke candles Merritt mascara puma cali wedge vegabond platform sneakers Converse Run star hike platform sneaker Vintage Havana Sweet Treat HITS Good & Gather banana chips from Target Factor Meals. These have been a total gamechanger for us. Everything is pre-cooked and ready to eat! Use my discount to try it!! Whole Foods toasted almond cake. You're welcome. BIGGEST MISS/FAIL/DISSAPOINTMENT of 2022 The Shark Vertex Pro Powered Lift Away Cordless Vacuum! HUGE NO!!!!!!! My Amazon store is updated, and this year I am going to try and pay more attention to my LTK page. You can shop my faves HERE! LPMMDI HOTLINE 972-890-9467 **If you liked this episode, please give it a quick review on Itunes. Your feedback is always welcomed and appreciated!