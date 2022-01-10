Looking to find the perfect tanning product? Need a sinful dessert that won't make you hate yourself? Want to find the one mascara that works twice as well for ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 137
My Friend Wrote A Secret Book!!
Hiii!!
My friend Marlee Cardone spent the last year and a half writing her first children's book on the downlow! SO Sneaky!!!
Now her secret book is out and I couldn't be more excited to have her on the pod to talk about it.
"Pirate House" is available now at Barnes & Noble and amazon!!
Built Bar has two new limited bars out NOW
Lemon Dipped Cheesecake and Animal Cookie!
For everything else, go to LISAPAIGEMADEMEDOIT.COM
2/24/2023
20:38
Raising The Bar; But Not Too High.
Happy Wednesday Friend!
Thanks for coming back! This episode is all over the place. I had a lot to say today :)
Built Bar- new limited release of banana cream pie puffs are available! They are SOOOO good. If you're a marshmallow and chocolate fan, you'll love these.
I'm trying my best to get better about posting daily on LTK. Shop all my faves here. I updated my Amazon store front too...just sayin'.
HOTLINE # 972-890-9467 Call anytime and leave me a message.
For everything else... TAP HERE.
1/25/2023
27:56
Lots of Big Hits and 1 HUGE Miss for 2022!
Hiiii FRIEND!! So glad you came back!!
Happy 2023!
On today's episode, I'm reviewing my best 2022 hits and the one gigantic miss. It's so disappointing!
Tons of sales happening right now on mixed and variety boxes of puffs and built bars!
Mentioned in this episode:
MY BIGGEST 2022 HITS!
(most of these items can be found on my Amazon store front.)
Apotheke candles
Merritt mascara
puma cali wedge
vegabond platform sneakers
Converse Run star hike platform sneaker
Vintage Havana
Sweet Treat HITS
Good & Gather banana chips from Target
Factor Meals. These have been a total gamechanger for us. Everything is pre-cooked and ready to eat! Use my discount to try it!!
Whole Foods toasted almond cake. You're welcome.
BIGGEST MISS/FAIL/DISSAPOINTMENT of 2022
The Shark Vertex Pro Powered Lift Away Cordless Vacuum! HUGE NO!!!!!!!
My Amazon store is updated, and this year I am going to try and pay more attention to my LTK page. You can shop my faves HERE!
LPMMDI HOTLINE 972-890-9467
**If you liked this episode, please give it a quick review on Itunes. Your feedback is always welcomed and appreciated!
1/12/2023
29:21
Season's Greetings. Long Time No Talk.
Just in time for Christmas! It's been 3 months since my last episode. I know. I suck. I'm sorry.
I'm catching you up on a few things. Nothing crazy and if you follow my on the socials, a lot of what I'm telling you this week, isn't new.
Here's the episode of why I've been MIA.
And here's the episode of what I've been trying to do in order to be more present. If you listen to these episodes first, this podcast will make more sense to you.
Snickerdoodle chunk puffs are still available but for a limited time. If you love marshmallow, than you'll love this bar... or any of the puff flavors for that matter.
Cain! This is our new favorite group. You'll hear why on this episode.
Find and Follow me HERE
Shop my LTK
Shop my Amazon store
My HOTLINE #972-890-9467 Leave a message any time for any reason.
12/23/2022
11:18
Part 2: Purging Social Media To Be Present
Hey hey!
Two podcasts back to back? Who am I?
Here's a quick follow up my last episode regarding social media and the huge role it's played in my mental health.
Click HERE to get "When Less Becomes More" and "The 40 Day Social Media Fast"
Lisa Paige Made Me Do It for everything else
Click here to listen to the full episode of "The Living With Landyn Podcast."
972-890-9467 CALL with questions, comments and concerns ;)
[email protected] email me any time.
@LisaPaigeMadeMeDoIt
