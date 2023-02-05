Join 3 experienced Open Source professionals as they discuss the impact Linux has in their daily lives. Upbeat family-friendly banter, conversation and discussi... More
Lawful Evil Monitor Alignment(Episode 2)
In this episode, we discuss:
Choosing a D&D alignment based on your monitor layout
Building an ADB-S receiver to send flight data to FlightRadar24
Unfathomably playing video games on Linux without a Steam Deck
5/2/2023
33:07
Mastodon on My Résumé(Episode 1)
In this episode we discuss:
Running your own Mastodon for a group of friends.
Looking for the best Linux-loving laptop to rival the Apple Silicon offerings.
Using the Steam Deck as your primary gaming device.
4/18/2023
37:14
Introducing Linux Matters Podcast(Episode 0)
Hello friends!
We’ve got the band back together, and we’re excited to announce the launch of our new podcast, Linux Matters. We’ll be here every two weeks, talking about the impact Linux has on our daily lives. While the podcast is new, our voices might be familiar to you. Linux Matters is brought to you by the minds and voices behind the Ubuntu Podcast.
Join us for some upbeat family-friendly banter, conversation and discussion for Linux enthusiasts and casual observers of all ages. We’ll be covering terminal productivity, desktop apps, self-hosting, Linux hardware and devices, community management, gaming, development and all the Linux Matters that matter.
Search for “Linux Matters” wherever you get your podcasts and smash the subscribe button!
