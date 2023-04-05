Panic with Friends - Howard Lindzon

Hello, I’m Howard. I’ve been a financial industry entrepreneur and investor for over 20 years. I am a General Partner at Social Leverage - we invest in seed sta... More
Jeff Richards of GGV Capital on Finding Growth in the Current Market Malaise (EP.253)
When Knut and I started Panic with Friends at the beginning of the pandemic, it was just that – panicking with a few friends on what was happening in the market. I don’t think either of us knew how successful the podcast would become over three years later. My good friend Jeff RIchards of GGV Capital made several appearances on the show in the early days, but we last had him on in January of 2022. In that episode, Jeff helped me frame the selloff and gave me a big picture view on the fundamentals versus where valuations were at the time. After a year or so where we were all just licking our wounds, I thought it was high time to get Jeff back on the show to get a handle on repositioning ourselves for what the future might look like.
Guest - Jeff Richards, Managing partner at GGV Capital
Show Notes:
Introduction (00:41)
Welcome back Jeff (03:42)
Investing in growth (04:10)
The next bull market (05:41)
Impact of higher rates (06:23)
Funding landscape (7:01)
Potential of generative AI (07:54)
App distribution constraints (08:47)
Embracing AI (10:46)
Contrast now and tech in 99/00 (13:40)
AI and physical brands (14:36)
Advice of the younger generation (15:52)
Growth in golf and pickleball (18:21)
Reimaging sports with infused tech (19:53)
GGV’s focus (20:10)
Founder/Startup headwinds (20:59)
Measuring VC success (22:09)
Looking ahead (24:33)
Looking at fintech & proptech (25:21)
Impact of higher interest rates (26:30)
Travel is booming (27:07)
Opportunity in ‘Treasury Management (29:26)
Record growth in SMBs (31:05)
Seeing a renaissance of innovation (32:31)
Hoping for innovation in healthcare (50:31)
Wrapping up (52:10)
Closing thoughts (53:10)
5/11/2023
55:01
Ben Hunt of Epsilon Theory on Rational Optimism and Countering a Coordinated Attack in Narrative on the United States (EP.252)
Ben Hunt of Epsilon Theory is back on Panic for a record-breaking sixth time! He may be the smartest guy I know, which is why I keep having him on. He’s just an explainer – the way he explains things very easily – and I like complex things explained simply. Ben is a former Professor, a beekeeper, and a market lover. He’s the co-founder and CIO of Epsilon Theory, where he writes outstanding essays about narratives in the market – backed up by data. I wanted to catch up with him to weigh in on my themes for the next 10 years in an America that’s becoming what I call the Rich, Angry, Degenerate economy. There are a lot of narratives to talk about; Ben was unfortunately right on the one that was inflation. And we get into the latest narrative around the U.S. dollar. You’re really going to learn a lot. Enjoy!
Guest - Ben Hunt, Co-Founder and Partner at Second Foundation Partners, Author and Co-Founder at Epsilon Theory
Show Notes:
Introduction (00:42)
Welcome back Ben (07:05)
Gold as a metaphor for the economy (08:32)
GFC was different (09:49)
“Fiat” news (10:50)
Rational optimism (14:24)
The Peter Thiel Industrial Complex (18:19)
Rich Man, Angry Man, Degenerate Man Economy (23:07)
We’re treated as a cog in a powerful machine (27:09)
The inflation narrative (27:59)
The de-dollarization narrative (31:06)
Who’s Chamath? (35:36)
Internet trolls (37:37)
Generative AI (38:30)
Astroturf campaigns (40:25)
Why ‘they’ create chaos (41:27)
Ruthless pursuit of creativity (43:37)
European companies (45:59)
Time to get back to work (47:04)
Intersection of narratives and markets (48:38)
Wrapping up (52:08)
Closing thoughts (53:16)
5/4/2023
57:42
Oana Manolache of Sequel.io on Empowering Brands with Unique Live Experiences that Connect Customers (EP.251)
I’m excited to have another one of our portfolio company founders on this episode of Panic. Oana is the founder and CEO of Sequel.io, which allows organizations of all sizes to host live events and webinars right on their own website. It’s a no-code solution that lets marketers turn live video into leads by embedding events on their own websites. Coming from a marketing background at HP, Oana launched Sequel.io shortly before the pandemic to solve her own marketing pain points. And she’s building quite a juggernaut in the live-video space.
Part of the fun in being a seed investor is using many of the products in the portfolio early. We’ve used Sequel.io’s solutions at our first post-pandemic Palooza in 2022, and again at Palooza in 2023. As many long-term subscribers know, I’m also using the platform from our portfolio company beehiiv for my daily blog posts. You might say I’m ‘eating our own cooking’ – it’s all part of investing for profit and joy. You’ll learn a lot from this episode. Enjoy!
Guest - Oana Manolache, Founder and CEO at Sequel.io
Show Notes:
Introduction (00:32)
Welcome Oana (08:44)
Origin of Sequel (09:24)
Importance of staying on platform (12:06)
Building through the pandemic (13:57)
Putting yourself in the customer's shoes (17:58)
Perfect size company for Sequel (19:35)
Game Changer series (20:56)
Building AI with the customer in mind (22:55)
Building a culture with a remote sales team (24:31)
Dealing with large competitors (26:19)
Challenges to remote work (28:09)
The Bay Area and startup scene worldwide (29:58)
Balancing digital and physical (32:37)
Working with Social Leverage (33:26)
Leading with Content (35:01)
Wrapping up (36:27)
Closing thoughts (36:58)
4/27/2023
39:55
Lewis Johnson of Capital Wealth Advisors - Valuation is Destiny (EP.250)
My good friend and fishing buddy Lewis Johnson of Capitol Wealth Advisors is back on Panic with Friends for a fourth round, slowly catching up to our leader, Ben Hunt. Way back when Lewis was first on the show rates were zero going to negative. When he was last here in November of 2022, we touched on the Madoff Moment that was FTX, and talked about how to position ourselves moving into 2023. Lewis understands cycles. As we head into the summer with gold breaking out into all-time highs, I wanted to catch up with Lewis to discuss this potential breakout and how to play this cyclical trade.
Guest - Lewis Johnson, CIO at Capital Wealth Advisors
Show Notes:
Introduction (00:39)
Welcome back Lewis (08:39)
Heading into Summer 2023 (09:54)
Overstaying leadership (12:55)
Tech theme bleeding out? (17:49)
Looking at past crises (18:49)
Quiet rise of gold (20:14)
Recent trends (22:39)
Exposure to precious metals (23:51)
Number one driver of long-term returns (26:39)
FED raise until it breaks (28:24)
Can banks profitably lend? (29:44)
Tech driven / consumer discretionary market (31:24)
Limit exposure to last cycle leaders (33:26)
A bull market in commodities? (34:49)
Wrapping up (35:21)
Closing thoughts (39:52)
4/20/2023
42:16
Paul Tran - Founder, CEO, and Visionary Behind Manscaped (EP.249)
I’m happy to have my good friend Paul Tran of Manscaped back on Panic with Friends. He’s an incredible founder, entrepreneur, product person, and marketer. He continues to build a global omnichannel brand at an epic pace. We’re really proud seed investors in our Social Leverage Fund III.
I’m constantly writing about the urgency and importance of marketing, and Paul and his team are world-class. It's not so easy to just go online and do marketing nowadays. You have to have a lot of skills across multiple sectors. The Manscaped team continues to be creative and test new media formats over and over again with great success. Every entrepreneur can learn something by listening to Paul. His insights on building an enduring brand and how he thinks about growth are timeless. Enjoy the episode. You’ll learn a lot.
BTW, visit Manscaped and use the promo code ‘Howie’ for 20 percent off your first order.
Guest - Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of Manscaped
Show Notes:
Introduction. (00:32)
Welcome Paul (05:12)
3 metrics Paul uses (05:33)
Manscaped origin story (06:12)
A culture of innovation (08:22)
The ‘secret sauce’ (10:10)
Pitching Manscaped (10:58)
Phenomenal growth (13:01)
Focus on target market (14:50)
A global brand (16:20)
Marketing (18:34)
Expanding demographic (19:26)
Brand loyalty (21:24)
Marketing with celebrities (24:30)
Manscaped’s mission (25:14)
Importance of omnichannel (26:18)
Customers pay for quality (28:50)
Ideas and failure (31:10)
Success is never a straight line (32:16)
Manscaped today (34:12)
Paul’s edge (37:00)
Thoughts on luxury fashion (38:28)
What makes a brand stay relevant (38:59)
Measuring sentiment (42:44)
Closing thoughts. (43:42)
