What happens when an online pharmacy starts committing insurance fraud? This week, Nik and Moiz are breaking down the scandal behind the now-defunct company, The Pill Club— and it's a good one.Then, is Apple Vision Pro dumb, really dumb, or just naturally designed for the citizens of San Francisco and Silicon Valley who can't travel without their double monitors? And speaking of Apple— why is the latest edition of iOS attempting to kill tracking parameters? Plus, find out how the guys would structure a marketing department for businesses of different sizes, and later, stay tuned for Moiz's brilliant business plan involving loads of liquids, essential oils, and Whole Foods. 0:00 Guess that Brand13:40 Bed, Bath and Beyond17:00 The Pill Club28:40 Apple Vision Pro/iOS 1738:00 Structuring a Marketing Department49:15 Moiz's Business Idea
What the heck is Singles Day? And how can your business take advantage of it?Nik and Moiz are talking all things shopping holidays— Prime Day, Singles Day, Shop Day— and what you should be doing with them in order to maximize your sales. The guys also get into a debate over which furniture store is the biggest of the Pottery Barn brands, what analytics tools are most useful when it comes to analyzing your site's metrics, and which post-purchase upsells you should be taking advantage of. Then, stay tuned while they try to decipher what a "people-powered pharma with a decentralized structure where people can buy love tokens with Ethereum or another reserve currency for homeopathic and other pharmaceutical alternatives" actually sells... Yeah, someone needs to be fired for that one.
6/14/2023
51:46
S4 E8: Takeaways from Commerce Summit/Temu’s Dirty Secrets/Bullshit Awards
What's got Nik so amped up about cutting company costs this week? That's right— it's that time of year again for the Commerce Summit, and Nik's sharing his greatest takeaways from the annual convention, including why you should always outsource jobs without any upward mobility, why gross revenue is truly irrelevant, and how often you should be doing a company audit. Then, the guys are tackling some shit— including how Temu's managing to sell such cheap shit using cutthroat shipping and manufacturing tactics and why awards like the Shook List and Susan G. Komen list are full of shit. Yeah, shots fired, Susan.
6/7/2023
51:30
S4 E7: DTC Prescriptions/HBO’s Terrible Rebrand/Returning Stuff Should Be Harder
Shitty pro-life tip #1: Create more friction for your customer returns. Shitty pro-life tip #2: Sometimes, it takes doing a lot of illegal stuff accidentally, to find out what's legal as a DTC brand. This week the boys are diving into the world of prescription regulation and DTC brands, why the HBO Max rebrand is dumb AF, and how Amazon's starting to push in-store returns… As it turns out, too many returns aren't so great for business— who woulda thunk?Plus, did Ulysses S. Grant love to fight because of all of the Molly he was on? Yeah, things take a weird turn in this ep…
5/31/2023
56:56
S4 E6: Trump Has a Point/Fast Fashion/When to Use Influencers
Who's got Nik ready to commit murder today? And what's Trump got to do with it?First, the boys start off playing another round of "Guess This Business" with a publicly traded company out of Dallas that's valued at over $130 million before Nik delves into what exactly is making his blood boil this week (hint: it's someone who's great at bloodsucking). Then, the guys discuss the fast fashion industry and whether or not sustainable fashion actually exists. Plus, stay tuned to hear Nik's advice on the importance of providing social proof of your product and when exactly the best time to recruit influencers to promote your product is. 0:00 The Agenda/Guess This Business10:30 ADA Lawsuit13:10 AI Chatbots & Compliance 19:35 Shein & Chinese Fast Fashion25:58 Nik Plays Big Brother37:04 Shopify Fulfillment
So many DTC brands think nice PR is more important than honesty. But that’s not us.
We're Nik & Moiz, and we're tired of all the hot air in our industry. This podcast is the behind-the-scenes conversation that gets to the heart of what DTC is really like.
Nik Sharma founded Sharma Brands, and Moiz Ali’s company Native was acquired by P&G for $100M. We have no reason not to call people out, and share our spicy takes.
This is the conversation you won’t hear anywhere else, with two of the most experienced names in the industry. We’ll be diving deep into industry moves, autopsies on failed brands, and why we’re investing in certain companies.
Episodes drop every Wednesday. Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
