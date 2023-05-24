S4 E9: CAC Size Matters/Shopping Holidays/Chinese Furniture

What the heck is Singles Day? And how can your business take advantage of it?Nik and Moiz are talking all things shopping holidays— Prime Day, Singles Day, Shop Day— and what you should be doing with them in order to maximize your sales. The guys also get into a debate over which furniture store is the biggest of the Pottery Barn brands, what analytics tools are most useful when it comes to analyzing your site’s metrics, and which post-purchase upsells you should be taking advantage of. Then, stay tuned while they try to decipher what a “people-powered pharma with a decentralized structure where people can buy love tokens with Ethereum or another reserve currency for homeopathic and other pharmaceutical alternatives” actually sells... Yeah, someone needs to be fired for that one. This episode was brought to you by Tapcart: Mobile Apps for Shopify. If you are looking to improve your store’s mobile revenue performance, then check out Tapcart and get your first 2 months free at https://tapcart.com/limited Check out the Nik’s DTC newsletter: https://bit.ly/3mOUJMJ Follow Nik:Twitter: twitter.com/mrsharma Follow Moiz:Twitter: twitter.com/moizali