Advent: Anne Graham Lotz and Tim Mahoney Discuss the Old Testament Prophecies Predicting the Birth of Jesus
We are now in the Advent season, the four weeks leading up to Christmas and the joy of Jesus' birth. Like Advent itself, the birth of the Savior has a lot of back story. Woven through the Bible's Old Testament are hundreds of prophecies that tell of a Messiah that will be born sometime in the future. Many of the prophecies, like those in Isaiah, are written centuries before the birth of Jesus. Cumulatively, they predict the conditions of the birth, the location of the birth, who he will be born to, what he is coming to do and so much more. Jesus fulfills every one of those prophecies. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, evangelist Anne Graham Lotz and investigative filmmaker Tim Mahoney delve into the prophecies of the Old Testament and the archeological evidence that shows that the core tenets of Christianity are grounded in the historical record. Mahoney's Patterns of Evidence production house has investigated the archeological evidence biblical prophecies and events from the Exodus to his most recent on Israel Dilemma that explores the Israel's covenant with God and the land. Lotz, well-known author and Christian speaker, is the daughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham.
Historian Dr. Jerry Newcombe: Thanksgiving Was Created to Acknowledge the Providence of Almighty God
Fleeing from Europe to the New World for religious freedom in 1620, the Pilgrims intended to settle in northern Virginia, not far from Jamestown where there was an established community. But their ship was blown off course and landed instead at Plymouth, Massachusetts. And because they were in unsettled territory, the Pilgrims (before disembarking the Mayflower) created a document that became the prototype for America's Declaration of Independence and
Constitution. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, author and historian Dr. Jerry Newcombe explores the faith steeped history of Thanksgiving and the Pilgrims who landed in the New World and created the essence of the American experiment, the agreement for self-government, a civil body politic under God. The very first Thanksgiving, as the Pilgrims sat down with the Indians to share a meal, was always about giving thanks to an Almighty God, through whose Providence they were brought to a new land. Unfortunately, the education system in this land of the free has worked to erase God from the history books. But Newcombe, the Executive Director of Providence Forum, is pushing back.
N.T. Wright On One of the Most Subversive Books in the Bible: Acts
The book of Acts seems to sit benignly in the Bible, following the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. It's presented almost as a travelogue of what happens to the apostles and the growing community devoted to a man named Jesus who was crucified. But Acts, if read properly, is quite subversive, and a potential source of great fear for the kings and rulers of the world because it directly challenges their authority, says Dr. N.T. Wright. Acts, written by the Apostle Luke, announces that the Kingdom of God has been launched, and that Jesus is its head. Why is this a problem for us today? Because the Western world's 'Separation of Church and State' is a wobbly philosophy if in fact Jesus is King, and really can't be lived out to its most extreme manifestations, that they are on a collision course we can in fact see today in politics and the culture. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Dr. Wright, author, theologian, scholar, and Anglican priest, explains his new book, "The Challenge of Acts: Rediscovering What the Church Was and Is". Wright says, "Acts is a dangerous book; and if people take it seriously, it's still dangerous today because the powerbrokers don't like the idea that actually there is this thing called the Kingdom of God." Luke also wrote one of the two Gospels that includes the narratives of Jesus's birth. Luke describes it as the Royal Birth, of a King that will be at odds with all the Kings of the earth.
Religious Voter Wrap Up With Dr. Alex McFarland: Catholics, Evangelicals Play Key Role
The election is over, and Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States come January 20th, 2025. The voters have spoken and they've spoken decisively; the popular vote, the electoral college vote, the Senate, and the House likely. What's also very clear is how religious voters were key to Trump's victory. In almost every faith category, Catholics, Evangelicals, Jews -- Trump increased his share of the spiritual pie. It's proof that America's strong faith foundation still holds and that the path to the White House still runs through the nation's pews. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Dr. Alex McFarland, faith and culture expert, breaks down why Bible believing Christians were key to Trump's victory. And how it was more than a difference over politics, but in fact a widening gap of worldviews.
To the Ladies of "The View": Ryan Bomberger Has a Challenge for You on Abortion
Ryan Bomberger has a challenge to the ladies of "The View"- have him on the show to debate all things related to abortion. He knows it's a long shot that they'll extend an invitation but it's worth a try. For that matter Bomberger also has a challenge to Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Senator Raphael Warnock, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake and even Melania Trump. All of whom he says have position on abortion that rankle him. Bomberger is the co-founder, along with his wife Bethany, of The Radiance Foundation, a faith-based pro-life advocacy non-profit. Its mission is to "illuminate" that every human being, no matter how they are conceived, has inherent and God-given, equal worth. Bomberger boldly tells anyone and everyone, "I was
conceived in rape, but adopted in love." He's one of 10 children of different races, adopted by the Bomberger family. He's just written an op-ed to answer the question, "What About Rape?" When abortion is debated, cases of rape and incest are often used to justify the cessation of a life in the womb. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Bomberger answers that question and more. For him, abortion is personal. He says, "Imagine for a moment, watching repeated news stories where people say that a person like you shouldn't exist. Imagine hearing, over and over again, that you should be dead. Imagine someone telling you on TV or in real life, that you should’ve been aborted."
