Light Years: A Golden State Warriors Pod

Light Years is dedicated to talking Golden State Warriors Basketball, the NBA, and everything else -- hosted by experts Saam Esfandiari and Andy Liu from Warrio...
Available Episodes

  • GSW-LAL Game 1
    Sam and Andy react to the Warriors game 1 loss. Was it just a feel out game? How do they counter AD? Jordan Poole's game and more.  Later (28:31) we’re joined by the enemy, Daman Rangoola and finally (36:58) we take your calls. Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu Guest: Daman Rangoola Producer: Tim Angan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    50:24
  • GSW-LAL Preview
    Sam and Andy break down all things GSW/LAL. How will the Warriors guard AD? How will the Lakers guard Steph?  (18:16) Which players will be x-factors? Which young guys will step up and more! Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu Producer: Tim Angan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    43:40
  • #StephBetter: Warriors Win Game 7
    Saam and Andy discuss Steph’s iconic performance in game seven versus the Sacramento Kings. 50 points! (17:43) Later we discuss Looney and more.  (28:53) Finally we take your calls and discuss the upcoming match up with the Lakers and more. Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu Producer: Tim Angan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:05:13
  • Game 6 Recap + Game 7 Preview
    Sam and Andy discuss the Warriors terrible loss to Sacramento. Was that the worst loss of the Kerr era? Later (10:08) Big Wos of The Ringer joins us to deconstruct our feelings and Jordan Poole.  (33:14) Finally we take your calls. Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu Guest: Big Wos Producer: Tim Angan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    1:06:08
  • Game 6 Preview + Playoff Thoughts
    Sam and Andy preview Game 6 v. Sacramento. What adjustments can the Kings make? Later (14:10) they discuss the Bucks bowing out of the playoffs, Lakers-Grizz and all things playoffs. Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu Producer: Tim Angan Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    33:26

About Light Years: A Golden State Warriors Pod

Light Years is dedicated to talking Golden State Warriors Basketball, the NBA, and everything else -- hosted by experts Saam Esfandiari and Andy Liu from WarriorsWorld.
