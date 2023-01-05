Light Years: A Golden State Warriors Pod

Light Years is dedicated to talking Golden State Warriors Basketball, the NBA, and everything else -- hosted by experts Saam Esfandiari and Andy Liu from Warrio... More
GSW-LAL Game 1
Sam and Andy react to the Warriors game 1 loss. Was it just a feel out game? How do they counter AD? Jordan Poole's game and more.
Later (28:31) we’re joined by the enemy, Daman Rangoola and finally (36:58) we take your calls.
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Guest: Daman Rangoola
Producer: Tim Angan
5/3/2023
50:24
GSW-LAL Preview
Sam and Andy break down all things GSW/LAL. How will the Warriors guard AD? How will the Lakers guard Steph?
(18:16) Which players will be x-factors? Which young guys will step up and more!
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Producer: Tim Angan
5/2/2023
43:40
#StephBetter: Warriors Win Game 7
Saam and Andy discuss Steph’s iconic performance in game seven versus the Sacramento Kings. 50 points! (17:43) Later we discuss Looney and more.
(28:53) Finally we take your calls and discuss the upcoming match up with the Lakers and more.
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Producer: Tim Angan
5/1/2023
1:05:13
Game 6 Recap + Game 7 Preview
Sam and Andy discuss the Warriors terrible loss to Sacramento. Was that the worst loss of the Kerr era?
Later (10:08) Big Wos of The Ringer joins us to deconstruct our feelings and Jordan Poole.
(33:14) Finally we take your calls.
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Guest: Big Wos
Producer: Tim Angan
4/29/2023
1:06:08
Game 6 Preview + Playoff Thoughts
Sam and Andy preview Game 6 v. Sacramento. What adjustments can the Kings make?
Later (14:10) they discuss the Bucks bowing out of the playoffs, Lakers-Grizz and all things playoffs.
Host: Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Producer: Tim Angan
