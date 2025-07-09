Clinical Curveballs: Responding to the Unexpected with Ethics, Integrity, and Care, Ep. 245

Dr. Kristin Dempsey, LMFT, LPCC, provides a framework for addressing unexpected client behavior without losing your ethical footing, talking through concerns like a client being inebriated in session to boundary issues. Dr. Dempsey discusses how to uphold therapeutic integrity while adapting to real-world challenges in virtual and in-person care. Interview with Elizabeth Irias, LMFT. Earn CE credit for listening to this episode by joining our low-cost membership for unlimited podcast CE credits for an entire year, with some of the strongest CE approvals in the country (APA, NBCC, ASWB, and more). Learn, grow, and shine with Clearly Clinical Continuing Ed by visiting https://ClearlyClinical.com.