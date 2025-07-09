When Chaos Feels Like Chemistry: Healing and Rewiring the Nervous System for Safer Love, Ep. 246
Dr. Nancy Grechko, PSY, explores how attachment wounds and nervous system dysregulation may draw clients to intense, but harmful, relationships, and how clinicians can gently intervene in support of safety and stability. Interview with Elizabeth Irias, LMFT.
Earn CE credit for listening to this episode by joining our low-cost membership for unlimited podcast CE credits for an entire year, with some of the strongest CE approvals in the country (APA, NBCC, ASWB, and more). Learn, grow, and shine with Clearly Clinical Continuing Ed by visiting https://ClearlyClinical.com.
--------
1:01:46
--------
1:01:46
Clinical Curveballs: Responding to the Unexpected with Ethics, Integrity, and Care, Ep. 245
Dr. Kristin Dempsey, LMFT, LPCC, provides a framework for addressing unexpected client behavior without losing your ethical footing, talking through concerns like a client being inebriated in session to boundary issues. Dr. Dempsey discusses how to uphold therapeutic integrity while adapting to real-world challenges in virtual and in-person care. Interview with Elizabeth Irias, LMFT.
Earn CE credit for listening to this episode by joining our low-cost membership for unlimited podcast CE credits for an entire year, with some of the strongest CE approvals in the country (APA, NBCC, ASWB, and more). Learn, grow, and shine with Clearly Clinical Continuing Ed by visiting https://ClearlyClinical.com.
--------
1:01:16
--------
1:01:16
Queer Couples Therapy: Tools for Affirming Clinical Work, Ep. 243
Laurel Roberts-Meese, LMFT, equips therapists with practical tools and essential knowledge to foster cultural competency, navigate nuanced dynamics, and provide affirming, inclusive care to queer couples, from intake to intervention. Interview with Elizabeth Irias, LMFT.
Earn CE credit for listening to this episode by joining our low-cost membership for unlimited podcast CE credits for an entire year, with some of the strongest CE approvals in the country (APA, NBCC, ASWB, and more). Learn, grow, and shine with Clearly Clinical Continuing Ed by visiting https://ClearlyClinical.com.
--------
1:01:44
--------
1:01:44
Affirming Bisexual and Pansexual Clients: Clinical Tools for Inclusivity, Ep. 242
Dr. Lana Holmes teaches how erasure, bias, and repeated coming out shape the mental health of bi and pan individuals, including discussion about identity, stress, and clinical strategies for affirming care. Interview with Elizabeth Irias, LMFT.
Earn CE credit for listening to this episode by joining our low-cost membership for unlimited podcast CE credits for an entire year, with some of the strongest CE approvals in the country (APA, NBCC, ASWB, and more). Learn, grow, and shine with Clearly Clinical Continuing Ed by visiting https://ClearlyClinical.com.
--------
1:05:01
--------
1:05:01
Rituals for Resilience: Supporting Clients Through Change Using Culturally-Attuned Ceremonies, Ep. 241
Julia Aziz, LCSW and interfaith ceremonialist, explores how ritual and ceremony can support clients through life transitions. This course offers culturally responsive tools for integrating meaning-making and spiritual practice into therapy. Interview with Elizabeth Irias, LMFT.
Earn CE credit for listening to this episode by joining our low-cost membership for unlimited podcast CE credits for an entire year, with some of the strongest CE approvals in the country (APA, NBCC, ASWB, and more). Learn, grow, and shine with Clearly Clinical Continuing Ed by visiting https://ClearlyClinical.com.
Affordable, relevant, and diverse Continuing Ed for mental health professionals… one year of unlimited CE courses for just one low price! Clearly Clinical is an approved provider with the APA, NBCC, ASWB, NAADAC, NYS, CAMFT, & CCAPP; we feature clinicians from historically-marginalized populations, and donate to the Trevor Project.
Our innovative CE presentations and interviews feature national experts and cover topics that help today’s passionate providers learn, grow, and shine.
Visit us at www.ClearlyClinical.com to become part of the movement!