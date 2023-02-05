From business tips to dating advice to behind-the-scenes of CboysTV, this weekly podcast shares the untold stories of CJ, Ben, Ryan, Ken, Evan and Micah. Tune i... More
Available Episodes
Evan On His Dream of Starting an OnlyFans, His Bad First Date, and Micah Becoming Amish
In today's podcast we have wild conspiracy theories, Micah's new lifestyle, Evan's Girlfriend (Nikki) tells us what she thinks of Evan's potential OnlyFans Career, and much more.
5/9/2023
1:01:38
Someone's SELLING Micah's Phone Number, Playing Beer Pong With NELK, & Hiring A Full Time Mechanic
Welcome back to another Life Wide Open Podcast, today the boys reveal their wack sleep schedules, watch a dad cop a feel on his son's girlfriend... cripes... discuss the ethics of pranking, Hiring a Mechanic, Meeting Nelk, and someone turning a profit off of Micah's phone number!
5/2/2023
1:22:42
Grandpa Ron on Bowling Prank, Funny Stories of Ben & CJ, and Picking Up Chicks
In today's podcast we have LEGEND Grandpa Ron, and with the gift of the gab we laugh along hearing stories of him picking up chicks in South Dakota, his brother marrying his ex-wife, and how he's recovering after his bowling accident.
4/25/2023
1:06:16
How CboysTV Celebrated 2 Million Subscribers
In today's podcast we break down the last few weeks of travel, celebrating crossing the 2 MILLION subscriber mark (Thanks Everyone ❤), wedding plans, and much more.
4/18/2023
1:09:14
Viral Rapper Connor Price Doesn’t Need A Label
In today's podcast we sit down with viral rapper Connor Price and he thanks us for using his music, tells YOU how to make music, and reveals how he came up with the spin the globe challenge (fake??). Connor is revolutionizing how artists promote themselves with no label, if you haven’t heard of him yet, you will be hearing much more of him soon!
