Life Unfiltered, by Life's Looking Good

Life's Looking Good creator, Adele Beiny, brings her unique perspective and candid, comedic wisdom to LIFE UNFILTERED - The Podcast. More
Available Episodes
Chaya Raichik- From Private to Public, Not knowing your "Why", Validation and Our friendship "break".
Chaya Raichik is a mother, wife, and social media comedic sensation. Born and raised in LA and now living in London with her husband and two children.When Chaya's not wrangling her two littles, you can find her donning wigs and creating laugh out loud, funny content across Instagram and TikTok.The Chaya you'll hear today is not the "controversial "Chaya Raichik, "Libs of Tiktok" they are unaffiliated, and this podcast, and our views, do not reflect hers.Chaya's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chayaoflondon/Chaya's Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@chayaoflondonTopics we discuss:Chaya's early life/childhoodAmerican living in London, culture shockMaking friends later in lifeWhat was the catalyst from ultra private, to public life?What makes great content?What is your why?Reconciling making comedy content, when life isn't funny?No one wants to see you living your best lifeWhat happened between usThe repairing the friendshipAdvice to anyone trying to build a social media presenceHow do you find grounding in an ever increasing world?To find out more about Adele and her work, please visit https://www.lifeslookingood.com/Adele's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lifeslookingood/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
5/14/2023
1:05:36
Perla Zaltzman - Personal agency, academic competition, feminism, life after loss.
Perla was born and raised in Paris, France and has been co- director of Chabad of Niagara since 2005 where her and her husband Zalman serve the community.Currently pursuing a PHD at Brock University with a research focus on academic competition. She is a wife, community leader and mother to six children. Five in her arms and one up in heaven.Perla's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/perlazaltzman/Link to more info on Chabad of Niagara https://www.jewishniagarafalls.com/Book referenced in episode:https://www.amazon.com/Its-Not-Over-When-Goodbye/dp/B0991C7Y68Topics covered in this episode:Perla's early yearsmaking your "shlichus" or workload, work for youlanguage for over achieverscompetition & the school systems, who benefits?why is nuance getting lost these days?can you be a religious feminist?social media, her takesocieties trouble with griefPerla's experience with losing her daughtermemorializing loved ones regardless of push back staying groundedTo find out more about Adele and her work, please visit https://www.lifeslookingood.com/Adele's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lifeslookingood/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
5/7/2023
1:20:51
Erin Falconer - How To Break Up with Your Friends
This episode features: Erin Falconer, Psychologist & Best Selling author, How To Break Up With Your Friends and How To Get Sh*t Done.Adele and Erin discuss what prompted her latest book, and of course the many nuances of friendship.To purchase Erin's book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/aw2QvuEErin's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erinfalconer/Topics covered:- The friendship that kickstarted the book.- Overuse of the word "toxic".- So much on love, but so little on friendship.- The greatest challenges facing friendships today.- Self Distancing, what is that?- How do we get closer to ourselves?- 100 responsibility/100 percent freedom.- Imbalance in friendships, and navigating that.- Friends vs. Acquaintances- Cultivating rich and diverse peer groups- Male vs. Female friendships- The breaking up part.- Adele's part in the book.To find out more about Adele and her work, please visit https://www.lifeslookingood.com/Adele's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lifeslookingood/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
4/30/2023
58:53
"Akashic Records" with Leah Garza
Adele and Akashic reader, Leah Garza, sit for an intimate conversation around spiritual readings, soul journeys, getting more in touch with oneself and living with things we cannot change. To find out more about Adele and her work, please visit https://www.lifeslookingood.com/Adele's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lifeslookingood/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
6/20/2021
34:49
"The Solo Podcast" with Adele Beiny
Putting her Mantra "Life Unfiltered" to the test, Adele braves a solo podcast, sans guest, to answer your questions. Covering religion, dating after divorce, long-distance parenting and more... To find out more about Adele and her work, please visit https://www.lifeslookingood.com/Adele's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lifeslookingood/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D