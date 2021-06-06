Life Unfiltered, by Life's Looking Good

Chaya Raichik- From Private to Public, Not knowing your "Why", Validation and Our friendship "break".

Chaya Raichik is a mother, wife, and social media comedic sensation. Born and raised in LA and now living in London with her husband and two children.When Chaya's not wrangling her two littles, you can find her donning wigs and creating laugh out loud, funny content across Instagram and TikTok.The Chaya you'll hear today is not the "controversial "Chaya Raichik, "Libs of Tiktok" they are unaffiliated, and this podcast, and our views, do not reflect hers.Chaya's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chayaoflondon/Chaya's Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@chayaoflondonTopics we discuss:Chaya's early life/childhoodAmerican living in London, culture shockMaking friends later in lifeWhat was the catalyst from ultra private, to public life?What makes great content?What is your why?Reconciling making comedy content, when life isn't funny?No one wants to see you living your best lifeWhat happened between usThe repairing the friendshipAdvice to anyone trying to build a social media presenceHow do you find grounding in an ever increasing world?To find out more about Adele and her work, please visit https://www.lifeslookingood.com/Adele's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lifeslookingood/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D