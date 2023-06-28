Host Richard Munchkin talks to a guest each episode who tells a story that illustrates, "Life is a Gamble."This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if y...
Life is a Gamble Episode #2 AP White
Life is a Gamble Episode #2 AP White

AP White dropped out of college 3 times before finally graduating, and getting that 6-figure per year job. But once he started working he found he hated the job. He decided to quit, and go on the road as a professional advantage player.

7/8/2023
7/8/2023
Life Is A Gamble #1 Darryl Purpose
Life Is A Gamble #1 Darryl Purpose

Hey everyone. This is episode one of my new podcast. As you can see, it is called Life is a Gamble, and as the title indicates it will be about life's gambles. I am still feeling my way here so things may morph and change as time goes on, but I hope you come along for the ride.

Darryl's Links
Website https://darrylpurpose.com/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/darrylpurpose/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DarrylPurposeMusic
Host Richard Munchkin talks to a guest each episode who tells a story that illustrates, "Life is a Gamble."