Life In Perspective with Brenda Palmer

Can I Trust God? w/ Jonathan Stamper
There are moments in life where we have to have honest conversations with God. When we want to grow deeper in relationship with Him, we have to share with Him our doubts, fears, misconceptions and even the inability to trust Him.This week, join Brenda Palmer and her one of her Gen-Z brother Jonathan Stamper from Black Voices Movement as they discuss what it really means to trust God!
6/15/2023
26:10
Having Radical Faith w/ Nina CeMone Wright
Sometimes we can allow the disappointments of life to affect our faith. We must remember when facing circumstances we have to remind ourselves of the promises of God and keep pushing until we experience what He said. This week, join Brenda Palmer and her one of her favorite people Nina CeMone Wright as they discuss the benefits of having Radical Faith!
6/8/2023
22:25
Answering The Call w/ Kyle McHargh
Life with Jesus often times feels like working at a call center. We have to consistently answer the call on our lives. The reality is that sometimes we hide because we don't feel like we are enough. This week, join Brenda Palmer and her one of her best friends Kyle McHargh as they discuss the posture in which we should answer the call when it comes.
6/1/2023
25:13
It Was All A Dream w/Brian + Kim Freeman
Have you ever had a moment where you feel God laid your next step or phase of life out in a dream? What did you do? The Bible tells us to write the vision and make it plan, its a major cheat code when all you have to do is copy and paste what God said!Join this conversation with Brenda and the dynamic due Brian and Kim Freeman where they discuss the importance of vision in both destiny and relationships.
5/25/2023
31:38
You Better Get Up w/Shaniece Jones
What does it look like to live life after grief and loss? How do you move forward? You better get up! In this episode join Brenda and Shaniece as chat about processing your pain but not living in it!
In life we experience so many things that are seemingly the absolute worst! But when we apply the Word of God to our lives it turns our losses into lessons. When we start to view our life through the lens of our faith versus our emotions, God shifts things and puts our LIFE IN PERSPECTIVE. An authentic audio journal of sorts, Life In Perspective is not just an episode, but more like weekly spiritual treks curated to dissect and accept our own journeys. Lifers navigate the inevitable terrains of life with Brenda and friends, bask in the goodness of God (scripture included), and laugh at the crafty splashes of cultural anecdotes used to further drive home how God wastes nothing!