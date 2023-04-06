Episode 171 : Shannon McLay

Shannon McLay is the host of Martinis and Your Money and the Founder and CEO of The Financial Gym, a personal financial services company. So many people leaving MLM feel lost and confused about how to fix the mess that was made and aren't sure where to look, or how to start. It's a scary and taboo subject and Shannon wants to take the shame and emotions out of it so we can better understand how our money works. How do you get out of debt? Is bankruptcy the best solution? Do I have options? How can we teach our children to be smarter than we were, with their money? Show Notes Martinis and Your Money - https://martinisandyourmoney.com/ My episode of M&YM - https://martinisandyourmoney.com/show-notes/episode463 The Financial Gym - https://financialgym.com/mlm (Save 20% with code MLM) Out of MLM - https://outofmlm.info/ Cultish by Amanda Montell - https://amzn.to/3Q7owx9 Dr. Steven Hassan's BITE Model - https://freedomofmind.com/cult-mind-control/bite-model/ Ponzinomics by Robert L. FitzPatrick - https://amzn.to/3q16oJb How can you help? Report false income and health claims here: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/ Or go to: https://www.truthinadvertising.org You can also report to your state Attorney General's office! https://www.naag.org/find-my-ag/ Not in the U.S.? Go here: https://www.ftc.gov/policy/international/competition-consumer-protection-authorities-worldwide Support the Podcast! Join the Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/robertablevins Buy me a Taco and leave a note! 🌮💖 - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/robertablevins Follow on TikTok for Anti MLM content, education, and humor! - https://www.tiktok.com/@bertalikewhoa Follow on Instagram for visual show notes, FAQ, and updates! - https://www.instagram.com/lifeaftermlmpodcast/ Like on Facebook and join our show fan page to jump in on the conversation! - https://www.facebook.com/lifeaftermlmpodcast *Some links may be affiliate links. When you purchase things from these links, I get a small commission that I use to buy us tacos.