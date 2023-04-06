True stories and conversations with survivors, advocates and experts on the insidious cult of Multi Level Marketing, where through compassionate, educational, i... More
Episode 174 : Kristin "Baker Bettie" Hoffman
Before Kristin Hoffman made her name as "Baker Bettie", she was fresh out of culinary school and looking for her dream job. One day she happened upon a Craigslist Ad that seemed too good to be true (as they often are) and took a chance on a family needing a private chef for a child with a special needs diet. But what Kristin signed up for and what Kristin actually got, were two very different scenarios.
Show Notes
Follow Kristin! - Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Website
Bettie's Chicago - https://bettieschicago.com/
Labor Exploitation - https://www.stopthetraffik.org/lets-talk-labour-exploitation/
The Intersection of Labor Exploitation and Human Trafficking - https://combathumantrafficking.org/blog/2020/01/29/labor-trafficking/
Out of MLM - https://outofmlm.info/
Cultish by Amanda Montell - https://amzn.to/3Q7owx9
Dr. Steven Hassan's BITE Model - https://freedomofmind.com/cult-mind-control/bite-model/
Ponzinomics by Robert L. FitzPatrick - https://amzn.to/3q16oJb
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/11/2023
53:49
Episode 173 : Stacey Sudduth
*Content Warning - This episode contains stories about extreme physical child abuse and neglect, including death. Please use caution when listening.*
Stacey was just a small child when her family joined a non denominational Christian church without an official name. As time went on, the group got more extreme, prepping for "The End Times" and engaging in publiFc spankings. It wasn't until a young boy at the church died, that the outside world was forced to get involved, and Stacey's family was in the middle of it. Through years of therapy and internal work, Stacey is finally ready to share her experiences publicly for the first time, with us.
Show Notes
Watch Shiny Happy People - https://amzn.to/3MHgmLr
The No Name Fellowship - https://culteducation.com/group/1081-no-name-fellowship.html
Witness Says Sect Leader Tried To Bring Boy Back From The Dead - https://culteducation.com/group/1081-no-name-fellowship/15367-witness-says-sect-leader-tried-to-bring-boy-back-from-the-dead.html
Father Sentenced to 41 Months in Death of Diabetic Son - https://apnews.com/article/087ca0b6010396a7b30cb99d7a525308
Understanding Cults: A Foundational Course for Clinicians - https://freedomofmind.com/courses/understanding-cults-a-foundational-course-for-clinicians/
Out of MLM - https://outofmlm.info/
Cultish by Amanda Montell - https://amzn.to/3Q7owx9
Dr. Steven Hassan's BITE Model - https://freedomofmind.com/cult-mind-control/bite-model/
Ponzinomics by Robert L. FitzPatrick - https://amzn.to/3q16oJb
6/4/2023
1:03:44
Episode 172 : Samantha D'Amelio
Samantha was a casino cocktail waitress, working the graveyard shift when she decided to change her direction in life and go into real estate. After getting her license and becoming a realtor she was introduced to eXp Realty and joined a local broker. Samantha and I go down the rabbit hole of MLM Real Estate - yes, there truly is an MLM for EVERYTHING! - answer some questions as to how Real Estate MLMs are different than the already complicated world of Real Estate, and even her talk about her time through the ringer in LuLaRoe and Piphany.
Show Notes
Watch Shiny Happy People June 2nd - https://amzn.to/43oTlUa
Herbalife Settlement - https://www.naturalproductsinsider.com/legal-compliance/herbalife-pay-125-million-settle-class-action-suit-over-event-costs
BeachBody Lawsuit - https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2023-05-22/santa-monica-fitness-company-beachbody-lawsuit-exercise-coaches
Shiny Happy People Doc - https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/shiny-happy-people-everything-to-know-about-duggar-docuseries/
eXp Income Disclosure - https://exprealty.com/wp-content/uploads/eXp-U.S.-Average-Income-Disclosure-2022-1.pdf
eXp Revenue Share - https://buildingbetteragents.com/exp-realty/revenue-share/
eXp Stock on NASDAQ - https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/expi
eXp "Stock Options" - https://buildingbetteragents.com/exp-realty/stock-awards/
Out of MLM - https://outofmlm.info/
Cultish by Amanda Montell - https://amzn.to/3Q7owx9
Dr. Steven Hassan's BITE Model - https://freedomofmind.com/cult-mind-control/bite-model/
Ponzinomics by Robert L. FitzPatrick - https://amzn.to/3q16oJb
5/28/2023
1:23:55
Episode 171 : Shannon McLay
Shannon McLay is the host of Martinis and Your Money and the Founder and CEO of The Financial Gym, a personal financial services company. So many people leaving MLM feel lost and confused about how to fix the mess that was made and aren't sure where to look, or how to start. It's a scary and taboo subject and Shannon wants to take the shame and emotions out of it so we can better understand how our money works. How do you get out of debt? Is bankruptcy the best solution? Do I have options? How can we teach our children to be smarter than we were, with their money?
Show Notes
Martinis and Your Money - https://martinisandyourmoney.com/
My episode of M&YM - https://martinisandyourmoney.com/show-notes/episode463
The Financial Gym - https://financialgym.com/mlm (Save 20% with code MLM)
Out of MLM - https://outofmlm.info/
Cultish by Amanda Montell - https://amzn.to/3Q7owx9
Dr. Steven Hassan's BITE Model - https://freedomofmind.com/cult-mind-control/bite-model/
Ponzinomics by Robert L. FitzPatrick - https://amzn.to/3q16oJb
5/21/2023
1:24:00
Episode 170 : Leilah Feinstein
*This episode deals with fatphobia, disordered eating, abuse, white supremacy and sex work. Please use discretion when listening.*
From an early age, Leilah already knew she was different and didn't fit into societies mold of what a "good girl" should be. Even growing up in a more liberal household, she still experienced white supremacy and purity culture from the stance of "what not to be". Through years of unpacking her own internal biases, and a short stint with BeachBody, Leilah discovered herself; a powerful, sex positive force for femmes everywhere, unpacking the stigmas behind intersectional feminism and what it looks like to be different and love yourself for it.
Show Notes
Follow Leilah - Instagram | Website | Podcast | Spotify | LinkTree
Leilah on From Huns to Humans - https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/danielle6575/episodes/EP-91---A-Strippers-Guide-to-Anti-MLM---Leilah---Beachbody-e1pt1fa
Aubrey Gordon - https://www.instagram.com/yrfatfriend/
“You Just Need to Lose Weight”: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon - https://amzn.to/3LoGg5M
Out of MLM - https://outofmlm.info/
Cultish by Amanda Montell - https://amzn.to/3Q7owx9
Dr. Steven Hassan's BITE Model - https://freedomofmind.com/cult-mind-control/bite-model/
Ponzinomics by Robert L. FitzPatrick - https://amzn.to/3q16oJb
True stories and conversations with survivors, advocates and experts on the insidious cult of Multi Level Marketing, where through compassionate, educational, informal chats, we work to end the stigma of "failure", in an industry systematically designed for you to fail. Hosted by Roberta Blevins.
Life After MLM is a part of True Native Media. Visit https://truenativemedia.com for more.