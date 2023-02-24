Discussing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and their impact on our daily lives. More
Elon's TruthGPT, Autonomous AI Agents, Simulations
In Episode 8 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss Elon Musk's plans for TruthGPT, autonomous AI agents and AutoGPT, AI simulations, and more.
Chapters
Intro: 0:00 - 0:41
Autonomous AI Agents: 0:42 - 13:12
AI Regulation: 13:15 - 18:49
Elon's Tucker Carlson Interview & Anonymity : 18:53 - 26:37
AI Drake Song: 26:42 - 31:32
AI Simulated Environment: 31:37 - 37:18
Taxation and AI Economies: 37:30
4/18/2023
51:10
ChatGPT Plugins, AI Open Letter, Sam Altman
In Episode 7 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss OpenAI's release of ChatGPT and the implications, the open letter to halt all AI development for 6 months, Sam Altman's recent interview with Lex Fridman, AI alignment scenarios, and more.
Chapters:
Intro: 0:00 - 0:43
ChatGPT Plugins: 0:46 - 18:34
Open Letter to Halt AI: 18:40 - 25:55
Elon Musk & Sam Altman/OpenAI: 25:58 - 30:49
OpenAI Switching to For-Profit: 30:49
4/4/2023
47:18
GPT4 Release Breakdown, Google/Microsoft AI Announcements
In Episode 6 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss the release of GPT4 and the newest features, Google and Microsoft's latest AI integrations into their products, opposing views of Eliezer Yudkowsky's doomsday scenario, and more.
3/19/2023
56:43
Elon Musk's ChatGPT Competitor, ChatGPT API
In Episode 5 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss the news of Elon Musk creating a new ChatGPT competitor, the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT API, and more.
3/11/2023
39:16
The AI Open-Source Debate
In Episode 4 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss whether or not companies like OpenAI should be fully open-source and the implications of doing so.
