Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Life After AI in the App
Listen to Life After AI in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Life After AI

Life After AI

Podcast Life After AI
Podcast Life After AI

Life After AI

Life After AI
add
Discussing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and their impact on our daily lives. More
Technology
Discussing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and their impact on our daily lives. More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Elon's TruthGPT, Autonomous AI Agents, Simulations
    In Episode 8 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss Elon Musk's plans for TruthGPT, autonomous AI agents and AutoGPT, AI simulations, and more. Chapters Intro: 0:00 - 0:41 Autonomous AI Agents: 0:42 - 13:12 AI Regulation: 13:15 - 18:49 Elon's Tucker Carlson Interview & Anonymity : 18:53 - 26:37 AI Drake Song: 26:42 - 31:32 AI Simulated Environment: 31:37 - 37:18 Taxation and AI Economies: 37:30 Follow Us on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/LifeAfterAI⁠⁠⁠ Subscribe on YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@lifeafterai
    4/18/2023
    51:10
  • ChatGPT Plugins, AI Open Letter, Sam Altman
    In Episode 7 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss OpenAI's release of ChatGPT and the implications, the open letter to halt all AI development for 6 months, Sam Altman's recent interview with Lex Fridman, AI alignment scenarios, and more. Chapters: Intro: 0:00 - 0:43 ChatGPT Plugins: 0:46 - 18:34 Open Letter to Halt AI: 18:40 - 25:55 Elon Musk & Sam Altman/OpenAI: 25:58 - 30:49 OpenAI Switching to For-Profit: 30:49 Follow Us on Twitter: ⁠⁠https://twitter.com/LifeAfterAI⁠⁠ Subscribe on YouTube: ⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@lifeafterai
    4/4/2023
    47:18
  • GPT4 Release Breakdown, Google/Microsoft AI Announcements
    In Episode 6 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss the release of GPT4 and the newest features, Google and Microsoft's latest AI integrations into their products, opposing views of Eliezer Yudkowsky's doomsday scenario, and more. Follow Us on Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/LifeAfterAI⁠ Subscribe on YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@lifeafterai
    3/19/2023
    56:43
  • Elon Musk's ChatGPT Competitor, ChatGPT API
    In Episode 5 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss the news of Elon Musk creating a new ChatGPT competitor, the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT API, and more. Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeAfterAI Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@lifeafterai
    3/11/2023
    39:16
  • The AI Open-Source Debate
    In Episode 4 of Life After AI, Alec and Asher discuss whether or not companies like OpenAI should be fully open-source and the implications of doing so. Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeAfterAI Subscribe on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@lifeafterai
    2/24/2023
    49:04

More Technology podcasts

About Life After AI

Discussing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and their impact on our daily lives.
Podcast website

Listen to Life After AI, ETH Daily - Crypto News and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Life After AI

Life After AI

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Life After AI: Podcasts in Family