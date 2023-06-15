Ep. 1: From the Great Chicago Fire Rises a Public Library

The Great Chicago Fire in 1871 made a permanent impact on the city in a multitude of ways. One unforeseen outcome of the destruction was donations of books by British citizens, leading to the beginning of the Chicago Public Library’s 150 years long journey. With the help of modern historian and lifelong library fan Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, we’ll explore the important historical events that were crucial to shape the library from a dozen books on the shelves to the robust, modern library system we see today. We’ll also delve into the key figures who helped shepherd the rapid growth and evolution of the library. Finally, we’ll analyze why it matters to understand the history of libraries in the first place and the larger role that libraries continue to play in our lives. More on this episode. https://www.chipublib.org/blogs/post/library-for-the-people-episode-1/