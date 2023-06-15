Chicago Public Library is turning 150 and we have stories to tell. This six-episode limited series takes us on a journey – from building a library after the Gre...
Ep. 3: Of Book Bans and Book Sanctuaries
Chicago Public Library has declared itself a sanctuary for endangered stories, establishing book sanctuaries across 77 neighborhoods and 81 library branches. The book sanctuaries aim to expand access to books that have been banned or challenged. In doing so, libraries have found themselves at the front lines of the debate around free speech. In this episode, we learn about how the Library's current decision to preserve intellectual freedoms connects back to a decades-long history of championing those same values. We also hear from the American Library Association president and TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people, Tracie Hall on why protecting access to these books mirrors the essential ideals that uphold our democracy.
6/27/2023
43:52
Ep. 2: The Library as the Soul of the Community
Throughout history, libraries have been vibrant community spaces in a city as cultural hubs for rising Black artists and writers during the Black Renaissance. We explore the career of Vivian G. Harsh, Chicago Public Library’s first Black librarian, who made the Hall Branch in the Bronzeville neighborhood a key community center. We also explore the impact of Charlemae Hill Rollins, who played a critical role in changing Black representation in children’s literature. Finally, we dive deep into why it’s crucial to have spaces devoted to bringing communities together and how today’s libraries continue to champion that mission in new and innovative ways.
6/20/2023
41:30
Ep. 1: From the Great Chicago Fire Rises a Public Library
The Great Chicago Fire in 1871 made a permanent impact on the city in a multitude of ways. One unforeseen outcome of the destruction was donations of books by British citizens, leading to the beginning of the Chicago Public Library’s 150 years long journey. With the help of modern historian and lifelong library fan Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, we’ll explore the important historical events that were crucial to shape the library from a dozen books on the shelves to the robust, modern library system we see today. We’ll also delve into the key figures who helped shepherd the rapid growth and evolution of the library. Finally, we’ll analyze why it matters to understand the history of libraries in the first place and the larger role that libraries continue to play in our lives.
6/20/2023
38:23
Library For The People - Igniting Minds, Transforming Communities: Chicago Public Library's 150-Year Journey
Chicago Public Library is turning 150 and we have stories to tell. This six-episode limited series takes us on a journey – from building a library after the Great Chicago Fire to reimagining what libraries could be. Along the way, we will meet different Library People: librarians, patrons, authors, and so much more. Each episode will bring a mix of voices and stories found in Chicago’s 80+ branches that make Chicago Public Library a city treasure and a leader in the space.
Join us as we go behind the scenes, get an insider’s view of how libraries work and come away with a renewed appreciation for why they matter more than ever.