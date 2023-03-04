Lexicon Valley from Booksmart Studios

A podcast about language, with host John McWhorter. lexiconvalley.substack.com More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
To v. Too
Too — whether about excess, addition or contradiction — evolved from to. John explains.
5/9/2023
27:05
Picture of Health
Some languages adopt their "health" word from the concept of wholeness — a metaphor that makes perfect sense. Other languages, however, adopt their "health" word from trees. John explains.
4/24/2023
23:36
The Right Stuff
Like the French word droit, English's right has taken on a number of useful metaphorical meanings. John explains.
4/3/2023
28:14
Age, Color, Origin, Material
In this favorite from the archives, John discusses some unwritten rules of English that can be remarkably difficult for a learner of English to master.
3/20/2023
24:21
One for the Record Books
The word "record" can be broken down into two parts, the re and the cord. But what do those parts even mean? John explains.