A podcast about language, with host John McWhorter. lexiconvalley.substack.com More
Available Episodes

  • To v. Too
    Too — whether about excess, addition or contradiction — evolved from to. John explains. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit lexiconvalley.substack.com/subscribe
    5/9/2023
    27:05
  • Picture of Health
    Some languages adopt their “health” word from the concept of wholeness — a metaphor that makes perfect sense. Other languages, however, adopt their “health” word from trees. John explains. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit lexiconvalley.substack.com/subscribe
    4/24/2023
    23:36
  • The Right Stuff
    Like the French word droit, English’s right has taken on a number of useful metaphorical meanings. John explains. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit lexiconvalley.substack.com/subscribe
    4/3/2023
    28:14
  • Age, Color, Origin, Material
    In this favorite from the archives, John discusses some unwritten rules of English that can be remarkably difficult for a learner of English to master. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit lexiconvalley.substack.com/subscribe
    3/20/2023
    24:21
  • One for the Record Books
    The word “record” can be broken down into two parts, the re and the cord. But what do those parts even mean? John explains. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit lexiconvalley.substack.com/subscribe
    3/6/2023
    25:44

About Lexicon Valley from Booksmart Studios

A podcast about language, with host John McWhorter.

lexiconvalley.substack.com
