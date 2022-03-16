Let’s Talk is a podcast for women from The Gospel Coalition Podcast Network. On each episode, Jackie Hill Perry, Melissa Kruger, and Jasmine Holmes talk about a... More
Top Theology Stories of 2022
In this special edition episode, Collin Hansen is joined by Melissa Kruger as they look back on the big stories and trends of 2022, discuss how God has moved in and through their ministries, and share books that have stuck with them. They also take some time to thank you, their listeners, for encouraging them in the work of Gospelbound and Let's Talk.To listen to the full episode on the Gospelbound podcast, click here.
12/21/2022
Live from TGCW22: Growing in Gratitude
In this episode of Let's Talk, recorded live at TGCW22 in Indianapolis, Jackie Hill Perry, Jasmine Holmes, and Melissa Kruger discuss gratitude—why we struggle with it and how to cultivate it in our lives.If you've ever struggled to be thankful, listen in to this conversation for practical wisdom on walking in gratitude.Note: This is the final episode of Let's Talk. We've had a great time making this podcast for three seasons, and we're grateful to all of you for listening! Check out more episodes of Let's Talk and other podcast shows from TGC at tgc.org/podcasts.
7/27/2022
Your Questions, Answered!
On this final episode of season 3 of Let's Talk, Jackie Hill Perry, Jasmine Holmes, and Melissa Kruger answer listener questions that range all over the place, including:What's a tip for improving communication in marriage?DIY, yes or no?What women's events have impacted you?Why don't we talk about women and porn use in the church?Do you like sports?What's the remedy for compassion fatigue?Do you all feel pressure to comment on social media about what's happening in the world?What are practical ways to get time away from your kids?How do you talk about sex in marriage?How do you cope with seasons of loneliness?What song do you want sung at your funeral?How do you start a conversation when you're seated next to someone at a dinner party?We hope you've enjoyed this season of Let's Talk!Mentioned in this episode:Does the God of the Bible Hate Women?In the Throne Room: The God of Holiness and Hope‘The Church in Her House’: The Dynamic Ministry of Women in Early Christianity"Total Praise" by Richard Smallwood
3/23/2022
Recognizing and Fighting Idolatry
What is idolatry in our day? The people of Israel were tempted to bow down to literal idols, and in many parts of the world, literal idols and effigies are still believed to hold enormous power. But in the post-Christian West, idolatry—though harder to define—is just as prevalent.On this episode of Let's Talk, Jackie Hill Perry, Jasmine Holmes, and Melissa Kruger talk about how and why we are tempted to make idols. Although some may think we slip into idolatry when we want too much, Jackie says that, actually, “Idolatry is wanting too little.” When we make idols, she says, we're looking to something that has been created to deliver us. But we need to look higher, above what is created to our Creator.Mentioned in this Episode:The Expulsive Power of a New Affection by Thomas ChalmersRelated Resources:Sin as Idolatry (essay)How to Expose the Idols in Your LifeJuan Sanchez on Image, Identity, and Idolatry (podcast)
3/16/2022
Obedience and the Law
Christians are saved by grace, not by works of the law. So where does obedience fit into the Christian life?On this episode of Let's Talk, Jackie Hill Perry, Jasmine Holmes, and Melissa Kruger talk about how to have a biblical view of obedience and the law. They talk about how to make sense of the Book of James, whether God's law evolves, how to avoid legalism in our homes, and how we sometimes make laws out of our own preferences.The Bible speaks of God's commands as a precious gift. Melissa says, “The law shows us what life by the Spirit looks like.” We should never trust in works of the law for our salvation, but by God's grace, as we mature in our faith, we will learn to treasure his commands. Related Resources:Making Sense of Scripture's 'Inconsistency'Is the Book of James Really Christian?Why Don’t Christians Keep the Jewish Law?3 Dangers of (Merely) Messy Christianity
