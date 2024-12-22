Powered by RND
Let's talk about it with Josh vs juvie
Let's talk about it with Josh vs juvie

Josh winters
We get in to real topics bout entertainment political issues relationships wats going in the world
Society & CulturePhilosophyNewsPoliticsKids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessMental HealthFictionEducationSelf-ImprovementSportsGovernment

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • We ain't the same
    We are not the same jealousy is crazy between races
    --------  
    13:40
  • Year of 2024
    The best year
    --------  
    12:15
  • Yester 's years
    Back in the day fun growing up
    --------  
    19:31
  • Remy & Papoose
    The drama continues
    --------  
    10:00
  • What costed Kamala Harriss
    Battle ground states Not stating her plan
    --------  
    10:02

About Let's talk about it with Josh vs juvie

