Let's Rap About It Podcast
Eddie Night
Music
    EPISODE 9 “Why?”

    2/22/2019 | 46 mins.

    Episode 9 of LRAI! This episode we speak on Grammies drama, Jessie Smollett Case, Six9ne case and more! #TuneIn

    Episode 8 "Candies" (ft. OG OZZY)

    2/12/2019 | 1h 19 mins.

    Episode 8 ya bishes! Convos about legalization of marijuana, local music scene in Bentonville AR, details of Tekashi 69 case and much more! #LetsRapAboutItPodcast follows us on all socials @RapAboutItPod guest: @OGOZZY

    Episode 7 "Out Of Nowhere"

    2/12/2019 | 1h 13 mins.

    #LetsRapAboutItPodcast First episode of 2019 and it’s a lot going on so LET’S RAP ABOUT IT! Follow us on all socials @RapAboutItPod To feature on the show contact us @ [email protected] LOCATION: Fayetteville Arkansas

    Episode 6 "2018 Wrap Up" (ft. Dj D Sewell)

    2/12/2019 | 1h 43 mins.

    #LetsRapAboutItPodcast 2018 wrap up with world renowned DJ Darren Sewell best albums/songs/artists of the year Tekashi drama, best beefs and more!! Follow us on all socials @RapAboutItPod Hosts: @EddieNightOwl @SpidaCrazy8 @SeeRightDirect Guest: @DjDSewell

    Episode 5 "Paid Dues" (ft. Blacc J Da Cheif)

    2/12/2019 | 1h 11 mins.

    Things get a little heated in Episode 5... International artist Blacc J Da Cheif talks surviving getting shot in his own home, struggles to break into the music industry and more! oh and the ppl love See Right so much from the previous episode he is now a permanent host! Watch podcast video here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3huHpVK4iE2ZC2v4thcy7Q Follow on all socials @RapAboutItPod

About Let's Rap About It Podcast

LRAI is debate based podcast about Hip hop and NBA. its exciting, entertaining, and full of hot takes on the culture. Lets rap about it! Hosts: Eddie Night, SpidaCrazy8 & See Right
