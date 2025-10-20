Things get a little heated in Episode 5... International artist Blacc J Da Cheif talks surviving getting shot in his own home, struggles to break into the music industry and more! oh and the ppl love See Right so much from the previous episode he is now a permanent host! Watch podcast video here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3huHpVK4iE2ZC2v4thcy7Q Follow on all socials @RapAboutItPod