Crypto Over Coffee ☕️ by Hashoshi // Weekly Cryptocurrency Updates

Top altcoins could die because of the SEC (Immediate Action Required!)
Hashoshi addresses the recent SEC action against Binance, Coinbase, and the major altcoins it listed as securities in these actions.
6/11/2023
33:38
this could trigger the next crypto bull market...
Could two major investor groups invest BILLIONS and create a crypto bull market? Hashoshi explains.
6/4/2023
12:34
More downside for Bitcoin? Warning signs despite major BTC milestone
Is there more downside for Bitcoin (BTC) ahead? There are two warning signs that might indicate risk to Bitcoin's relatively strong 2023.
5/21/2023
17:20
CRYPTO BULL RUN PREDICTION: Wait for these 3 key signals...
Hashoshi breaks down his crypto bull run prediction and the 3 key indicators he is looking at that will point towards a resurgent bull market for cryptocurrency.
5/14/2023
22:17
Is Crypto Dead In America? Chamath Palihapitiya thinks so...
Hashoshi breaks down Chamath Palihapitiya's recent comments on the All-In podcast that 'crypto is dead in America', plus some key crypto news stories for this week.
