In this episode of Let's Buy Business, Ryan discusses a fitness eCommerce brand called Top Form Design, which sells attachments for Peloton bikes and has seen significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business is currently listed for sale at a high asking price of $3.9 million. Ryan expresses concerns about the high valuation and the fact that the company's growth may be tied to external factors such as the increased popularity of home workouts during the pandemic. He also questions why the company manufactures its products in the US and why it hasn't pursued opportunities like partnering with Peloton or expanding its product line. https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/fitness-ecommerce-brand-with-proprieta[…]W5lc3Nlcy1mb3Itc2FsZS8/cT1jR1p5YjIwOU16QXdNREF3TUElM0QlM0Q=
4/24/2023
12:18
In the Trenches on 100’s of Business Valuations with Ryan Hutchins
Ryan Hutchins has run professional valuations on 100's of businesses across every business sector. He's a pro. We dive into… — 3 Cash Flow ways to value a business…1. Cash Flow 2. Market Multiples and 3. Straight Assets — Projecting Trends and how that impacts valuations — Dive lightly into asset heavy businesses Connect with Ryan Hutchins www.peakbusinessvaluation.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnHnDkvyHBo_NhZC4fuPhFw/featured https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-hutchins-cpa-abv-peakbusinessvaluation
4/20/2023
35:50
How to Buy into your Firm as a Partner + Quality of Earnings Mistakes with Jon Allen
Jon Allen is incredible with company finances, understanding where money is going and how to grow profitably. He also knows acquisitions and exits. It's a powerful combo. We dive into… — How to buy into a firm as a partner — How buying into an equity stake is the single best financial decision of his life — Are Quality of Earning Reports ever the same? — Biggest discrepancy is Owner Salary Connect with Jon Allen https://ampleo.com/ https://ampleo.com/insights/guide/sample-quality-of-earnings-report/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonnyallen/
4/17/2023
27:56
3 Ways to Fund an Acquisition
3 of 12 Ways to Fund an Acquisition: Cash Seller Note Friends and Family
4/12/2023
10:32
Business Search to Raising $6M to Buying $22M of Real Estate in 14 Months with Joe Quinn
Joe Quinn started his business acquisition search and then switched to buying $22M in real estate in 14 months. 14 deals in 14 months. Wild ride. We dive into… — How to Find a Mentor — How He Spotted Opportunities in Real Estate During His Search — How to Raise Money — Using W2 Knowledge to Launch His Career 2.0 Connect with Joe Quinn https://www.linkedin.com/in/joequinn-vbc/
Buying a business is a blend of process, timing, and luck. A few times a week Ryan Condie shares the deals he’s looking at in a short form podcast. Listen in on updates from investors and bankers. Whether you’re buying a business to own and operate or building up your passive income, you’ll learn what to focus on and what to avoid during acquisition.