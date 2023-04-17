How to Buy into your Firm as a Partner + Quality of Earnings Mistakes with Jon Allen

Jon Allen is incredible with company finances, understanding where money is going and how to grow profitably. He also knows acquisitions and exits. It's a powerful combo. We dive into… — How to buy into a firm as a partner — How buying into an equity stake is the single best financial decision of his life — Are Quality of Earning Reports ever the same? — Biggest discrepancy is Owner Salary