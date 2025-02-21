Powered by RND
Health & WellnessThe Masked Swingers
The Masked Swingers

The Masked Swingers
Unmasking the ENM lifestyle.
Health & WellnessSexuality

5 of 53
  • Sex Parties to Monogamy....and BACK!
    Welcome back to the Masked Swingers! Beautiful Vanessa joins Brian and Layla! She shares her experience on what it means to be ENM, both partnered and single, and bringing a real perspective of the lifestyle to the mainstream – PLAYBOY!!Timestamped Highlights[00:00] - Introducing Vanessa![06:50] - Fetlife Question[08:04] - Does everyone eventually leave the ENM space[09:21] - How did you get into lifestyle?[12:02] - Opening up a relationship just to avoid breaking up[15:39] - Brian gets…insecure?[18:12] - Going through phases of partnered and single in the space[25:43] - Lifestyle being a point of contention in a new relationship[34:38] - Accidentally stumbling into a throuple[40:22] - No sleepovers?! And codependence[43:33] - Let’s talk about PLAYBOY!*Products we love: Crave Vesper 2 Vibrator NecklaceCrave Teaser RingVibrating Rose Squirtopia Blanket (use code: TMSfan)LipstickFlintts MintsManscapedThe Game of LifestyleMood LightingPop Star*affiliate linksCome say hi!Follow us on IGFollow us on TTEmail us with your questions at [email protected]
    --------  
    50:21
  • DON'T KINK SHAME ME
    Welcome back to the Masked Swingers! Layla and Brian are back for a 1:1 conversation about kinks, apps, and what features can help us find our future kink partners!Timestamped Highlights[00:00] - Introduction[01:48] - Exploring Kink without Play[05:18] - How do you define Kink?[11:05] - How do you find someone you’re kink-patible with?[15:30] - Using apps to find your kink partner[24:17] - Rate these featuresCome say hi!Follow us on IGFollow us on TTEmail us with your questions at [email protected]
    --------  
    35:15
  • How STIs spread like WILDFIRE | Jacki, round 2!
    Welcome back to the Masked Swingers! Jacki is BACK by popular request! We talk about STIs, the spread, the stigma, things people don’t know, and why condoms are sooo sexy!Timestamped Highlights[00:00] - Jacki’s back![02:14] - STI outbreaks[04:15] - DRY January[08:25] - Yes, it can spread south to mouth[11:37] - The risk with STI[12:30] - Hypothetically… can you eradicate STIs?[14:42] - Stigmatizing…then people don’t take care of their health[22:47] - Addressing internal stigma[29:10] - DoxyPEP[37:12] - The taste of protection[40:28] - International Condom Day![43:46] - Let’s talk about RubberWanna learn more about AHF?Check outtheir siteGet yourfree STI testsCheck outtheir IGCheck outtheir TTCheck out them out onTwitter/XSupportOut of the ClosetCome say hi!Follow us on IGFollow us on TTEmail us with your questions at [email protected]
    --------  
    56:30
  • The ELEPHANT in the room | Politics, Hot Takes, and Metamours
    Welcome back to the Masked Swingers! Let’s talk about the Elephant in the room. The new administration takes office, Brian and Layla clarify on Brian’s hot take on play party attendance, and Layla shares her budding relationship with her Meta! Timestamped Highlights [00:00] - Trump takes office [11:48] - Clarifying Brian’s potluck comment [14:40] - Who isn’t playing with Brian? [20:25] - Dry January [22:00] - Bringing my Meta to a party [29:15] - Avoiding co-dependence [32:26] - Updates on Clyde [33:35] - Fluffers! [34:12] - The Gym Couple Come say hi! Follow us on IG Follow us on TT Email us with your questions at [email protected]
    --------  
    36:40
  • HARD FOR HOW LONG?! TRIMIX NIGHTMARE
    Welcome back to the Masked Swingers! This is an extra juicy episode. Brian shares his latest TriMix fail, and venturing into a new territory on his ENM journey. Layla and Brian dive into what it means to respect boundaries and agreements, and when is it a good time to revisit agreements. Plus, updates on Layla’s 2025 goal! Timestamped Highlights [00:00] - TriMix Nightmare [11:29] - The Hotel Hookup [16:33] - Respecting Boundaries & Etiquette in ENM [18:57] - Venturing into new territory [21:53] - Breaking Agreements [28:12] - Revisiting Agreements [39:13] - Updates on Clyde [44:08] - The Couple from the Gym Saga [47:21] - Planning the GB! Come say hi! Follow us on IG Follow us on TT Email us with your questions at [email protected]
    --------  
    54:48

About The Masked Swingers

Unmasking the ENM lifestyle.
