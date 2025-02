Sex Parties to Monogamy....and BACK!

Welcome back to the Masked Swingers! Beautiful Vanessa joins Brian and Layla! She shares her experience on what it means to be ENM, both partnered and single, and bringing a real perspective of the lifestyle to the mainstream – PLAYBOY!!Timestamped Highlights[00:00] - Introducing Vanessa![06:50] - Fetlife Question[08:04] - Does everyone eventually leave the ENM space[09:21] - How did you get into lifestyle?[12:02] - Opening up a relationship just to avoid breaking up[15:39] - Brian gets…insecure?[18:12] - Going through phases of partnered and single in the space[25:43] - Lifestyle being a point of contention in a new relationship[34:38] - Accidentally stumbling into a throuple[40:22] - No sleepovers?! And codependence[43:33] - Let's talk about PLAYBOY!