Welcome back to the Masked Swingers! Jacki is BACK by popular request! We talk about STIs, the spread, the stigma, things people don't know, and why condoms are sooo sexy!Timestamped Highlights[00:00] - Jacki's back![02:14] - STI outbreaks[04:15] - DRY January[08:25] - Yes, it can spread south to mouth[11:37] - The risk with STI[12:30] - Hypothetically… can you eradicate STIs?[14:42] - Stigmatizing…then people don't take care of their health[22:47] - Addressing internal stigma[29:10] - DoxyPEP[37:12] - The taste of protection[40:28] - International Condom Day![43:46] - Let's talk about Rubber