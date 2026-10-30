Let’s Add It Up With Auditor Dave Boliek

In this episode, Deputy State Auditor Vernon Utley shares his nearly 20-year journey with the Office of the State Auditor and discusses how the Performance Audit Division helps improve state government by looking beyond the numbers. He reflects on the award-winning DMV audit, the importance of hearing directly from frontline employees, and OSA's growing focus on Medicaid oversight. Vernon also explains how artificial intelligence, data science, and expanded audit efforts will help identify challenges faster and deliver greater accountability for North Carolinians.

What’s on the horizon for North Carolina? PBS North Carolina CEO David Crabtree joins the show to discuss his career in broadcast television, transitioning into management, and recent changes in public broadcasting. He also shares why North Carolina’s opportunities and the good heart of its people continue to give him hope.

Did you know one in seven North Carolinians may have unclaimed money waiting to be claimed? State Treasurer Brad Briner joins the podcast to discuss NCCash.gov and what it takes to oversee more than $209 billion in assets supporting retirement and other financial services across the state. The conversation explores why North Carolina is a national leader in financial management and the role of the Local Government Commission in maintaining fiscal stability. Tune in for an inside look at the systems that help keep North Carolina financially strong.

One in Seven North Carolinians Have Unclaimed Cash | Treasurer Brad Briner

State Auditor Dave Boliek welcomes OSA Chief Information Officer Rob Birmingham to discuss the agency's technology journey, the promise of AI, and how emerging tools are helping auditors uncover insights faster than ever before. Rob shares his journey from military service to state government and explains the crucial need for people, not machines, to still drive results.

Behind the Tech at the State Auditor's Office

The North Carolina State government is the state's largest employer. Auditor Dave Boliek sits down with Ardis Watkins of the State Employees Association of North Carolina (SEANC) to discuss the workforce behind public services, the challenges of filling vacant positions, and what it will take to attract and keep talented employees. Watkins also shares her path to public service and discusses priorities like competitive pay, healthcare, and retirement benefits.

About Let’s Add It Up With Auditor Dave Boliek

About Let’s Add It Up With Auditor Dave Boliek

About Let’s Add It Up With Auditor Dave Boliek