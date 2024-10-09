Soul Secrets with Kamela Hurley

UNDER SEIZE: Predictions 2025 by Medium Kamela Hurley
In this enlightening episode, I share my intuitive predictions for 2025, exploring the energies and shifts that may shape the year ahead. From the unfolding of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) to insights on President Trump's journey, along with guidance on health, wellness, and love, this episode is filled with channeled wisdom and positive energy. Tune in as we embrace the potential for growth, transformation, and healing in the coming year.
56:42
Healing a Family After the Loss of Their Son in a Car Accident
In this heartfelt and healing mediumship session, I connect with the spirit world to bring messages of love and comfort to a grieving family who tragically lost their son in a car accident. This session offers hope, peace, and a deeper understanding of life beyond, helping families heal after profound loss.
💔 If you're seeking guidance, connection, or healing after loss, you don’t have to navigate this alone.
1:18:50
The Age of Aquarius: Seeds of Liberation and Future Visions
In this powerful episode of Soul Secrets, we honor Pluto’s transformative transition into Aquarius—a celestial event ushering in a new era of innovation, awakening, and collective purpose. Together, we’ll journey through the soul’s eternal timeline, exploring the courage and resilience of a past life tied to the Underground Railroad and the wisdom it holds for our spiritual path today. Then, we’ll leap into a vision of the future, where humanity plants seeds of life on distant planets, shaping a new chapter of existence with ancient wisdom and modern ingenuity.
This is a story of liberation, connection, and the limitless possibilities that await in the Age of Aquarius. Tune in to discover how these timelines illuminate your purpose and guide you to align with the transformative energy of this cosmic shift.
✨ Ready to take the next step in unlocking abundance and aligning with your purpose?
Join us on this soul-stirring journey and step boldly into the new era of Aquarius. The stars are calling—are you ready to rise?
1:07:08
PAST LIFE READING: A True Story of Survival, Past Lives, and Mayan Miracles
Explore how the threads of past lives weave into our present, guiding us through unimaginable challenges and toward higher paths of healing and purpose. Our guest shares a miraculous story of narrowly escaping the drug cartel, setting up medical clinics for women and children, and discovering the wisdom of Mayan shamanic healers.
Get ready to uncover how past-life awareness can reveal patterns and connections that empower us in the present. We discuss how synchronicities aren’t mere coincidences but messages, aligning us with our soul's purpose and lighting the way to miracles.
In This Episode, We’ll Explore:
The profound link between past lives and present-day guidance
How synchronicities can be life-saving and purpose-defining
Shamanic healing practices and the ancient wisdom of Mayan healers
The transformative power of understanding our soul’s journey across lifetimes
Featured Links and Resources:
Whether you’re curious about past lives, seeking signs in your everyday life, or exploring the world of intuitive wealth creation, this episode is sure to leave you inspired.
1:24:48
Balancing Soul Purpose and Family: A Deep Dive Into Sue’s Journey After 35 Years of Marriage
In this transformative episode of Live Reading with Kamela, we are joined by Sue, who is at a pivotal moment in her life. After 35 years of marriage, she finds herself wondering how to balance her soul's deeper purpose with her devotion to her family. Together, we explore the spiritual alignment between her inner calling and her relationship, taking a deep dive into the energetic dynamics that have shaped her journey thus far. Is this marriage still aligned with her highest path, or is it time for a new chapter? Through intuitive guidance and soul-level insights, we uncover the patterns that have been driving her relationships, and we offer clarity on whether her marriage will evolve with her soul's growth or if new possibilities await on the horizon. If you're feeling torn between family responsibilities and the pull of your soul's purpose, this episode will resonate deeply. It's a beautiful reminder that balance is not about choosing one over the other, but about finding harmony between both.
Join Medium Kamela Hurley as she explores the sacred mysteries of the soul, sharing practical tools and spiritual wisdom to help you align with your true purpose.
Kamela Hurley is a Medium, Reiki Master, QHHT hypnotherapist, and Certified Integrative Health Coach by The Institute for Integrative Nutrition based in NYC.
She is currently based in Toronto, raised in Orange County, California and is in the process of writing a book.
Discover more at www.KamelaHurley.com