Soul Secrets with Kamela Hurley

UNDER SEIZE: Predictions 2025 by Medium Kamela Hurley

In this enlightening episode, I share my intuitive predictions for 2025, exploring the energies and shifts that may shape the year ahead. From the unfolding of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) to insights on President Trump’s journey, along with guidance on health, wellness, and love, this episode is filled with channeled wisdom and positive energy. Tune in as we embrace the potential for growth, transformation, and healing in the coming year. As we step into this new era, I also want to introduce you to the Quantum Wealth Vault—a transformative program designed to help you unlock your highest potential and manifest abundance through the power of your intuition. In the Quantum Wealth Vault, we tap into universal energy and learn how to align our inner world with outer success, providing you with the tools to manifest wealth, health, and happiness on your terms. Learn more here: https://kamelahurley.samcart.com/products/quantum-wealth-vault BOOK SESSION: http://www.kamelahurley.com Disclaimer: The content in this episode is provided for entertainment purposes only and is based on my personal insights and opinions. It is not intended to serve as legal, financial, medical, or professional advice. I do not accept any liability or responsibility for any actions you take based on the information shared in this episode. Always seek professional advice before making any decisions based on the content presented. WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0SOuAGgudwWJtHkFdgrJyw Get UNCENSORED and FOLLOW ON X: https://x.com/KamelaHurley INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/kamelahurley