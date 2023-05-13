Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lesser Known Characters w/ Joel Jimenez & Shapel Lacey

Podcast Lesser Known Characters w/ Joel Jimenez & Shapel Lacey
Joel Jimenez & Shapel Lacey
Shapel Lacey and Joel Jimenez dive deep into all things music. More
MusicMusic CommentaryMusicMusic HistoryMusicMusic Interviews
  • Ep 1 - Christian Rock
    This week Shapel and Joel dive deep into their favorite Christian rock songs.Video Links:Creed Halftime Performance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prLQhRYh_Ls&ab_channel=creedvidsP.O.D. - Goodbye For Nowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plGETDmXw5g&ab_channel=P.O.D.VideosBlindside - Pitiful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-K2EdbnK6s&ab_channel=AtlanticRecordsThe Fray - How to Save A Lifehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjVQ36NhbMk&ab_channel=thefrayVEVO
    5/10/2023
    1:01:19

Shapel Lacey and Joel Jimenez dive deep into all things music.
