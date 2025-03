Welcome to the Lent 2025 Lectio Divina Podcast from Monastic Retreats. I’m so glad you’ve chosen to join us as we embark on this sacred journey together through...

About Lent 2025

Welcome to the Lent 2025 Lectio Divina Podcast from Monastic Retreats. I’m so glad you’ve chosen to join us as we embark on this sacred journey together through the Gospel of Luke, beginning on Ash Wednesday and walking with Christ all the way to Palm Sunday.