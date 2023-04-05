Lenny's Podcast: Product | Growth | Career

Interviews with world-class product leaders and growth experts to uncover concrete, actionable, and tactical advice to help you build, launch, and grow your own... More
Building a culture of excellence | David Singleton (CTO of Stripe)
David Singleton is Chief Technology Officer at Stripe, where he oversees engineering and design teams. Since joining Stripe, David has helped grow the technology org across the U.S. and developed new engineering hubs in Singapore and Dublin as well as Stripe's fifth hub, remote engineering, across the globe. Before Stripe, he spent 11 years at Google, where he was VP of Engineering, leading product development and coordinating more than 15 different hardware partnerships. In today's episode, we cover:• Hiring secrets that set Stripe employees apart• How to build a product-minded engineering team• How to operationalize meticulousness• Strategies for maintaining developer productivity at scale• The process of "friction logging" used to make better products• How AI is changing the way engineers work• Insights for planning and prioritizing at scale—Find the full transcript at: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/building-a-culture-of-excellence-david-singleton-cto-of-stripe/#transcript—Where to find David Singleton:• Twitter: https://twitter.com/dps• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidpsingleton/• Website: https://blog.singleton.io/—Where to find Lenny:• Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/—In this episode, we cover:(00:00) David's background(04:22) How Stripe's unique hiring process has helped them build an incredible team(12:27) An example of a relentlessly curious and passionate employee(14:11) Structured hiring loops at Stripe(16:39) How Stripe built a product-minded engineering culture(21:56) Stripe's operating principles (25:39) How Stripe uses "friction logging" to build a meticulous product culture (32:22) How to operationalize friction logging(35:02) How to set PMs up for success(36:53) Stripe's collaborative approach to product evaluation(41:17) Advice for presenting to CTOs (42:58) How to get better at building products(45:28) Stripe's "engineerications" and the importance of getting into the weeds as a leader(52:03) Auto-testing and other strategies to improve shipping speeds(59:29) Improving developer productivity(1:00:54) How AI has impacted the way Stripe builds product (1:07:03) Why David is excited about Copilot(1:09:24) Lessons from managing people(1:14:30) Planning and prioritization based on first-principles thinking(1:18:23) Lenny's feedback from using Stripe(1:19:14) What's next for Stripe(1:22:10) Lightning round—Referenced:• Stripe: https://stripe.com/• Jeff Weinstein: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffwweinstein/• How we use friction logs to improve products at Stripe: https://dev.to/stripe/how-we-use-friction-logs-to-improve-products-at-stripe-i6p• GitHub Copilot: https://github.com/features/copilot• High Output Management by Andrew Grove: https://www.amazon.com/High-Output-Management-Andrew-Grove/dp/0679762884• Build by Tony Fadell: https://www.amazon.com/Build/dp/1787634116/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0• Scaling People: Tactics for Management and Company Building by Claire Hughes Johnson: https://www.amazon.com/Scaling-People-Tactics-Management-Building/dp/1953953212/• Andrej Karpathy on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AndrejKarpathy• Midjourney: https://www.midjourney.com/home/• Emily Sands: https://www.linkedin.com/in/egsands/• Michelle Bu: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michellebu/
5/4/2023
1:29:59
How to achieve hypergrowth in your business and career | Carilu Dietrich (Atlassian, Miro, Segment, 1Password)
Carilu Dietrich is a former CMO, most notably the Head of Marketing who took Atlassian public. These days she's an advisor to CEOs and CMOs of hypergrowth B2B companies and has worked with companies like Miro, Segment, Bill.com, 1Password, Productboard, Sprout Social, Weights & Biases, and more. In today's episode, we discuss:* Patterns across the most successful hypergrowth companies* How to advance in your career, and how to someday become an executive* How to decide which company to work at* Advice for navigating the job market during tough times* How to find and execute new growth opportunities* Why most CMOs and CPOs get fired, and what we can learn from this—Find the transcript for this episode and all past episodes at: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/episodes/. Today's transcript will be live by 8 a.m. PT.—Where to find Carilu Dietrich:• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hypergrowth-advisor/• Newsletter: www.carilu.com• Twitter: https://twitter.com/clu007—Where to find Lenny:• Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/—In this episode, we cover:(00:00) Carilu's background(04:28) Habits and behaviors that will help you reach an executive role(07:15) Why there is no substitute for working hard(08:15) 5 things you need to do to get to the C-suite(10:39) Choosing the right company for accelerated career growth(12:42) Criteria for assessing a phenomenal company(14:41) Asking better questions and making decisions with energy(16:05) Advice for finding a job during a recession (19:25) The importance of quality products and sustained brand advertising(24:06) Lessons from successful hypergrowth companies(28:14) Is word of mouth a necessary growth lever?(31:31) How to accelerate word-of-mouth marketing(35:28) Atlassian's product-led growth strategy and delayed sales team hiring(39:54) When to hire your first salesperson (43:04) Common growth levers and roadblocks (47:01) How to build trust between CEOs and CMOs(49:00) Challenges of C-suite roles in startups(52:55) Bundling strategies(57:17) Lightning round—Referenced:• Tomasz Tunguz: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomasztunguz/• Denise Persson: https://www.linkedin.com/in/denisepersson/• Oracle: https://www.oracle.com/• Atlassian: https://www.atlassian.com/• Classy: https://www.classy.org/• Snowflake: https://www.snowflake.com/en/• Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com/• Okta's "Businesses at Work" 2023: https://www.okta.com/businesses-at-work/• Y U No Use Hipchat billboard: https://techcrunch.com/2011/04/22/y-u-no-have-lame-billboard-hipchat/• Productboard: https://www.productboard.com/• Miro: https://miro.com/• Scott Farquhar: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottfarquhar/• Elena Verna on Lenny's Podcast: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-product-led-sales-elena-verna/• Tao Te Ching, Stephen Mitchell translation: https://www.amazon.com/Tao-Te-Ching-Laozi/dp/0060812451/ref=asc_df_0060812451/• How to Win Friends and Influence People: https://www.amazon.com/How-Win-Friends-Influence-People/dp/8183227899/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0• Never Split the Difference: https://www.amazon.com/Never-Split-Difference-audiobook/dp/B01COR1GM2/ref=sr_1_1• Everything Everywhere All At Once on Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/movie/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-fa320000-8cf3-46fc-8c45-df5ec67b71f2• Tara Brach guided meditations: https://www.tarabrach.com/guided-meditations/
4/30/2023
1:07:19
The ultimate guide to product-led sales | Elena Verna
Elena Verna is a leading growth expert with over 15 years of experience in tech. She was SVP of Growth at SurveyMonkey and interim CMO at Miro, where she built high-performing teams that drove significant growth. She recently served as interim Head of Growth at Amplitude and currently advises and is a board member for early-stage startups. In today's podcast, we discuss:• What product-led sales is• How product-led sales differs from product-led growth• Unpacking common acronyms: PQAs, PQs, PQLs, and MQLs• When and how to consider investing in PLS• Metrics for identifying qualified accounts• The team, data, and tooling required for implementing PLS• Common pitfalls to avoid when adding PLS—Find the full transcript at: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-product-led-sales-elena-verna/#transcript—Where to find Elena Verna:• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elenaverna• Twitter: https://twitter.com/elenaverna• Newsletter: https://elenaverna.substack.com/—Where to find Lenny:• Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/—In this episode, we cover:(00:00) Elena's background and what she's doing now(07:13) Product-led sales (PLS) vs. product-led growth (PLG)(12:47) How sales solutions can be applied to enterprise-level problems(15:06) Defining enterprise-level problems (17:51) How product-led companies start with PLS(20:30) When to add sales(22:36) Two ways to get to PLS(24:27) Why every sales-led-growth company needs to add PLG(26:50) Two ways you can own revenue(28:37) PQAs, PQs, PQLs, and MQLs(37:17) How to get started adding PLS(42:01) Metrics to identify PQAs(47:00) Why sales should be carefully applied (49:07) Systems, infrastructure, and tooling(50:59) The people and resources required for PLS(53:42) Why you should have a clear ROI for every new hire(55:05) Why product needs to be accountable for monetization with PLS(59:57) Revenue-based goals product teams should have(1:06:28) Common pitfalls startups run into when implementing PLS(1:09:15) Benchmarks and the amount of time needed for implementing enterprise solutions(1:12:04) Using onboarding to profile users(1:13:08) Will AI be the next sales movement?—Referenced:• Elena's previous episode on Lenny's Podcast: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/elena-verna-on-how-b2b-growth-is-changing-product-led-growth-product-led-sales-why-you-should-go-freemium-not-trial-what-features-to-make-free-and-much-more/• Miro: https://miro.com/• Figma: https://www.figma.com/• Elena's PLS funnel diagram: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/elenaverna_b2b-product-led-sales-guide-activity-7052664130763206658-yxLK/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop• Elena's memes: https://www.elenaverna.com/memes• Mixpanel Signal reports: https://mixpanel.com/blog/mixpanel-signal-launch/• Amplitude Compass chart: https://help.amplitude.com/hc/en-us/articles/235147347-The-Compass-chart-discover-your-users-a-ha-moments• Looker: https://www.looker.com/• Tableau: https://www.tableau.com/• Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com/• HubSpot: https://www.hubspot.com/• Marketo: https://nation.marketo.com/• Waitlist for PLG course on Reforge: https://www.reforge.com/programs/product-led-growth
4/23/2023
1:16:09
An inside look at how Miro builds product: Lessons on outmaneuvering competitors, team structure, product quality, and moving fast | Varun Parmar (CPO of Miro)
Varun Parmar is the Chief Product Officer of Miro and has over two decades of experience in the tech industry. Prior to joining Miro, Varun held executive positions as Chief Product Officer at Box and Syncplicity (acquired by Dell EMC) and spent six years in product management at Adobe. He also co-founded Doculus, which was later acquired by Box. In today's episode, we discuss:• The importance of empathy and how to foster it• The "AMPED" structure for cross-functional product teams• How to move fast and stay ahead of the competition• Powerful product and design rituals• How Miro acquired their first 1,000 users• How Miro successfully added a sales motion—Find the full transcript at: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/an-inside-look-at-how-miro-builds-product-lessons-on-outmaneuvering-competitors-team-structure-product-quality-and-moving-fast-varun-parmar-cpo-of-miro/#transcript—Where to find Varun Parmar:• Twitter: https://twitter.com/vparmar230• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vparmar/—Where to find Lenny:• Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/—In this episode, we cover:(00:00) Varun's background(04:08) How Miro operates as a cross-cultural product team(07:22) How applying empathy helped Miro build Miro Talktrack(11:51) What makes Miro stand out(17:08) Miro's AMPED structure(22:57) The benefit of having product marketing as a part of the cross-functional team(25:24) How competition affects growth and product strategy(31:43) Why speed is so important and how to improve it(34:21) How Miro ensures that their products meet quality standards(37:19) How to remove blockers(47:22) Miro's product development process(53:34) How OKRs work at Miro(55:55) The product stack at Miro(1:01:20) Big bets vs. maintenance and bug fixes at Miro(1:03:44) The "three horizons" framework(1:04:30) The importance of accountability(1:10:46) How Miro got their first 1,000 users(1:12:33) Other growth levers at Miro(1:15:53) Adding a sales motion(1:18:08) Miro AI, and new updates and enhancements coming soon(1:20:12) Lightning round—Referenced:• Miro: https://miro.com/• Miro Talktrack: https://help.miro.com/hc/en-us/articles/7825622973330-Miro-Talktrack-board-recordings
4/20/2023
1:25:10
How to make better decisions and build a joyful career | Ada Chen Rekhi (Notejoy, LinkedIn, SurveyMonkey)
Brought to you by Sprig—Product insights that drive product success.—Ada Chen Rekhi is an executive coach and co-founder of Notejoy. She helps founders scale themselves alongside their teams. She has over a decade of experience leading teams through periods of rapid transition, from the chaos of founding early-stage startups to leadership roles in growing SurveyMonkey and LinkedIn. In today’s podcast, we discuss:• How utilizing a “curiosity loop” can aid you in decision-making• A values exercise that can help determine if your life choices align with your personal values• Ada’s “explore and exploit” framework for making the most of your job opportunities• The advantages of seeking an executive coach and useful tips on finding one• Tips for women navigating working in Silicon Valley• Why it’s so important to provide constructive feedback—Find the full transcript at: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/how-to-make-better-decisions-and-build-a-joyful-career-ada-chen-rekhi-notejoy-linkedin-surveymonkey/#transcript—Where to find Ada Chen Rekhi:• Website: https://www.adachen.com/• Twitter: https://twitter.com/adachen• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adachen/—Where to find Lenny:• Newsletter: https://www.lennysnewsletter.com• Twitter: https://twitter.com/lennysan• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lennyrachitsky/—In this episode, we cover:(00:00) Ada’s background(03:17) What a curiosity loop is and when to use one(11:39) Using curiosity loops in your personal life(14:13) How curiosity loops are like customer advisory councils(16:30) A values exercise(25:30) Ada’s “explore and exploit” framework(31:28) When it’s time to leave your job(35:37) Logo collecting and why you should optimize for your values instead(39:30) What triggered Ada to reevaluate her career path(42:10) Why most people don’t actually need a coach(44:59) When coaching is valuable(47:20) How to find the right coach(51:38) Advice for women in Silicon Valley(1:00:08) Eating your vegetables—why you need to power through things you find challenging(1:05:07) Why you should write to crystallize knowledge, rather than for likes(1:06:54) How to successfully build a company with your spouse(1:11:07) Lightning round—Referenced:• SurveyMonkey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/• Values exercise: https://www.adachen.com/build-your-inner-scorecard-a-10-minute-exercise-for-better-decisions/• Clay: https://www.clay.com/• The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and When to Stick): https://www.amazon.com/Dip-Little-Book-Teaches-Stick/dp/1591841666/• Research on the coaching industry: https://www.adachen.com/an-in-depth-guide-to-executive-coaching-everything-you-need-to-know-part-1/• The inner scorecard: https://fs.blog/the-inner-scorecard/• How to find a coach: https://www.adachen.com/a-practical-guide-how-to-find-an-executive-coach-part-3/• Radical Candor: https://www.amazon.com/Radical-Candor-Revised-Kim-Scott/dp/1250258405/• Kim Malone Scott: https://kimmalonescott.com/• Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion: https://a.co/d/6JycbJo• Designing Your Life: https://a.co/d/cS2IqG0• Ted Lasso on AppleTV+: https://tv.apple.com/us/show/ted-lasso/• Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+: https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/star-trek-strange-new-worlds/• Notejoy: https://notejoy.com/• Captio: https://captio.co/• Note to Self: https://notetoselfapp.com/• Arc: https://arc.net/• Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day: https://www.amazon.com/Make-Time-Focus-Matters-Every/dp/0525572422—Production and marketing by https://penname.co/. For inquiries about sponsoring the podcast, email [email protected] Get full access to Lenny's Newsletter at www.lennysnewsletter.com/subscribe