Lenny's Podcast: Product | Growth | Career

Carilu Dietrich is a former CMO, most notably the Head of Marketing who took Atlassian public. These days she's an advisor to CEOs and CMOs of hypergrowth B2B companies and has worked with companies like Miro, Segment, Bill.com, 1Password, Productboard, Sprout Social, Weights & Biases, and more. In today's episode, we discuss:* Patterns across the most successful hypergrowth companies* How to advance in your career, and how to someday become an executive* How to decide which company to work at* Advice for navigating the job market during tough times* How to find and execute new growth opportunities* Why most CMOs and CPOs get fired, and what we can learn from this—Find the transcript for this episode and all past episodes at: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/episodes/. Today's transcript will be live by 8 a.m. PT.—In this episode, we cover:(00:00) Carilu's background(04:28) Habits and behaviors that will help you reach an executive role(07:15) Why there is no substitute for working hard(08:15) 5 things you need to do to get to the C-suite(10:39) Choosing the right company for accelerated career growth(12:42) Criteria for assessing a phenomenal company(14:41) Asking better questions and making decisions with energy(16:05) Advice for finding a job during a recession (19:25) The importance of quality products and sustained brand advertising(24:06) Lessons from successful hypergrowth companies(28:14) Is word of mouth a necessary growth lever?(31:31) How to accelerate word-of-mouth marketing(35:28) Atlassian's product-led growth strategy and delayed sales team hiring(39:54) When to hire your first salesperson (43:04) Common growth levers and roadblocks (47:01) How to build trust between CEOs and CMOs(49:00) Challenges of C-suite roles in startups(52:55) Bundling strategies(57:17) Lightning round—Referenced:• Tomasz Tunguz: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomasztunguz/• Denise Persson: https://www.linkedin.com/in/denisepersson/• Oracle: https://www.oracle.com/• Atlassian: https://www.atlassian.com/• Classy: https://www.classy.org/• Snowflake: https://www.snowflake.com/en/• Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com/• Okta's "Businesses at Work" 2023: https://www.okta.com/businesses-at-work/• Y U No Use Hipchat billboard: https://techcrunch.com/2011/04/22/y-u-no-have-lame-billboard-hipchat/• Productboard: https://www.productboard.com/• Miro: https://miro.com/• Scott Farquhar: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottfarquhar/• Elena Verna on Lenny's Podcast: https://www.lennyspodcast.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-product-led-sales-elena-verna/• Tao Te Ching, Stephen Mitchell translation: https://www.amazon.com/Tao-Te-Ching-Laozi/dp/0060812451/ref=asc_df_0060812451/• How to Win Friends and Influence People: https://www.amazon.com/How-Win-Friends-Influence-People/dp/8183227899/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0• Never Split the Difference: https://www.amazon.com/Never-Split-Difference-audiobook/dp/B01COR1GM2/ref=sr_1_1• Everything Everywhere All At Once on Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/movie/everything-everywhere-all-at-once-fa320000-8cf3-46fc-8c45-df5ec67b71f2• Tara Brach guided meditations: https://www.tarabrach.com/guided-meditations/