Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks in the App
Listen to LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks

LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks

Podcast LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks
Podcast LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks

LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks

The LEGO Group
add
An official LEGO® Games podcast dedicated to digging out and exploring some of the many fascinating stories and lessons learned from a quarter century of game d... More
LeisureVideo GamesLeisureGamesLeisureHobbiesSociety & CultureDocumentary
An official LEGO® Games podcast dedicated to digging out and exploring some of the many fascinating stories and lessons learned from a quarter century of game d... More

Available Episodes

5 of 57
  • The Tale of LEGO® Bricktales
    LEGO Bricktales is a game born in a bathtub of LEGO DUPLO® bricks, inspired by Nintendo’s own Captain Toad, and created by a team behind a game played by one in every 100 people on Earth. The story of LEGO Bricktales is one of childhood friendships, big gambles, and unexpected success. For questions and comments, please write to [email protected]
    10/24/2022
    58:24
  • A Journey Into the Real LEGO® City
    Discover how The LEGO Group are injecting creativity and imagination into daily life in Billund, the birthplace of The LEGO brick.
    8/31/2022
    59:34
  • The LEGO Group’s Playful 90th
    In the lead-up to the LEGO Group’s 90th anniversary this month, we journey to the company’s home in Billund, Denmark to talk with some of its eclectic employees about how they create the future of play, informed by the past.
    8/10/2022
    1:12:04
  • The Rise of BrickLink
    As the LEGO Group retires the fan version of LEGO® Digital Designer and transitions to official support of BrickLink Studio, we examine the history of both digital brick designers and how their histories came together.
    1/31/2022
    1:10:21
  • Postscript
    The final episode of 2021, after a year of celebrating the rich history of LEGO® video games. Stay tuned for more episodes in 2022.
    12/29/2021
    3:15

More Leisure podcasts

About LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks

An official LEGO® Games podcast dedicated to digging out and exploring some of the many fascinating stories and lessons learned from a quarter century of game development. The podcast will feature the most memorable games and, importantly, some of those dedicated developers who helped bring them to life. For questions and comments, please write to [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks, Never Say Die! and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks

LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

LEGO® Bits N’ Bricks: Podcasts in Family