The Tale of LEGO® Bricktales
LEGO Bricktales is a game born in a bathtub of LEGO DUPLO® bricks, inspired by Nintendo’s own Captain Toad, and created by a team behind a game played by one in every 100 people on Earth. The story of LEGO Bricktales is one of childhood friendships, big gambles, and unexpected success. For questions and comments, please write to [email protected]
10/24/2022
58:24
A Journey Into the Real LEGO® City
Discover how The LEGO Group are injecting creativity and imagination into daily life in Billund, the birthplace of The LEGO brick.
8/31/2022
59:34
The LEGO Group’s Playful 90th
In the lead-up to the LEGO Group’s 90th anniversary this month, we journey to the company’s home in Billund, Denmark to talk with some of its eclectic employees about how they create the future of play, informed by the past.
8/10/2022
1:12:04
The Rise of BrickLink
As the LEGO Group retires the fan version of LEGO® Digital Designer and transitions to official support of BrickLink Studio, we examine the history of both digital brick designers and how their histories came together.
1/31/2022
1:10:21
Postscript
The final episode of 2021, after a year of celebrating the rich history of LEGO® video games. Stay tuned for more episodes in 2022.
An official LEGO® Games podcast dedicated to digging out and exploring some of the many fascinating stories and lessons learned from a quarter century of game development. The podcast will feature the most memorable games and, importantly, some of those dedicated developers who helped bring them to life. For questions and comments, please write to [email protected]