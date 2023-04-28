We are the Legendary Creature Podcast. We're a few dudes that just want to play Magic: the Gathering. So we talk about EDH when we're not slinging spells. More
Erebos, God of the Dead | Starter Deck
Kyle is coming at you with his oldest existing deck: Erebos, God of the Dead. Andy joins to learn about some options Kyle has brewed for building a starter version of the his Erebos, God of the Dead deck. They get into concepts of discard, how it differs in commander, how you can do it on a budget and explore the ins and outs of what Kyle has honed over the years with his prized mono-black deck.
6/19/2023
1:38:01
Yuriko Gets Put to Pasture
Some commanders are just too much. Set aside the popularity contest, we're taking on Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow, and talking about what makes this commander so notoriously hated whilst popular. Andy gets into an alternative deck option for a ninja experience through Alora, Merry Thief paired with the background of Agent of the Shadow Thieves. Kyle then shares a top deck experience that doesn't have to be so irritating from the beginning of a game in using Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios.
6/9/2023
1:37:31
Before You Go | 40K, BRO, J22, ONE
You know the drill by now. We all have a deluge of new commanders to work with, but before you go off and look into the latest legends, take a gander at a few of these ideas from some not-too-distant sets we're already forgetting. Andy presents a variety of decks shared by Patreon supporters from the 40K Commander, Brothers' War, Jumpstart 2022 and All Will Be One sets and commander decks.
5/30/2023
1:50:01
Niv-Mizzet, Parun | Starter Deck
More starter decks! This is a big one. Andy gets into the nitty-gritty of what he's up to with his oft-talked-about favorite: Niv-Mizzet, Parun. Join us, as Andy outlines how he departed from the usual Niv-Mizzet combos and landed on some other compelling and effective plays for Niv-Mizzet. He shares both his ode to the dragon and a starter deck version that can be a softer launch into the beloved spell slinger.
5/19/2023
1:28:01
March of the Machine Commander Decks | New Commanders Review
Continuing on with the new legal commanders that have emerged in the latest commander product, dropped with the release of March of the Machine. Our listeners are providing the reviews and we're providing the unnecessary commentary.