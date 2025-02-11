Ep. No. 181. Current Trends - Blood Money: Menendez Brothers’ Inheritances

Tune in for a "Current Trends" episode! This episode is about the well-known Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik, who murdered their parents in 1989. Throughout the trials, there have been estate-related mumblings about their motive (financial and inheritance) and how they spent money after their parents' deaths. Sources and episode transcript can be found at: LegalTeaPodcast.com.