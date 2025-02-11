Send us a textTune in for a “Cautionary Tales" episode! This week's episode dives into a story where a family learned the hard way that assets like houses and land (called "real property") operate a bit differently when people pass away. Sometimes, mistakes happen - that family members have to clean up, decades later.Sources and episode transcript can be found at: https://www.legalteapodcast.com/podcast.
Ep. No. 182. Celebrity Estate Planning - Anthony Bourdain
Send us a textTune in for an episode on “Celebrity Estate Planning" – this episode dives into what happened following the death of the well-known chef and cultural ambassador, Anthony Bourdain.Sources and episode transcript can be found at: https://www.legalteapodcast.com/podcast.
Send us a textTune in for a "Current Trends" episode! This episode is about the well-known Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik, who murdered their parents in 1989. Throughout the trials, there have been estate-related mumblings about their motive (financial and inheritance) and how they spent money after their parents' deaths. Sources and episode transcript can be found at: LegalTeaPodcast.com.
Send us a textTune in for a “Cautionary Tales" episode! This week's episode dives into the uniqueness of estate planning for "blended families" - and goes into a couple of real-life stories exemplifying blended families going through an estate planning process.Sources and episode transcript can be found at: https://www.legalteapodcast.com/podcast.
Ep. No. 179. Celebrity Estate Planning - Tom Clancy
Send us a textTune in for an episode on “Celebrity Estate Planning" – this episode dives into what happened following the death of the well-known author and novelist, Tom Clancy. Sources and episode transcript can be found at: https://www.legalteapodcast.com/podcast.
Legal Tea is a podcast devoted to promoting awareness of estate and elder law – in an educational, yet entertaining way. A new episode drops weekly on Tuesday. Hosted by Indiana Attorney, Jenny Rozelle. #DoYourEstatePlan